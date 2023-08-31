The draws for the group stage of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League is about to start. It involves 32 teams that have been divided into four separate pots. For Nigerian football enthusiasts, a notable highlight is the participation of seven Nigerian players representing their respective clubs.

Among them, the question arises: Can Victor Osimhen lead Napoli to their inaugural Champions League title? Zaidu Sanusi will once again represent FC Porto, while Umar Sadiq aims to secure playing time with Real Sociedad.

Belgian side RC Antwerp features the duo of Alhassan Yusuf and Chidera Ejuke. Additionally, Samuel Chukwueze holds hopes of achieving remarkable feats with seven-time champions AC Milan. Former champions Crvena Zvezda, previously known as Red Star Belgrade, face a considerable challenge as they strive to replicate their 1991 victory and secure a second title with Peter Olayinka in their ranks.

In the draw, 15 teams will aspire to replicate Manchester City’s success from the previous May, when the team secured its first title. Heading this ambitious list is Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, joined by the illustrious seven-time Europa League winners, Sevilla.

LIVE

On the red carpet, South Korea national team coach Jurgen Klinsmann said football coaches learn so much watching the Uefa Champions League, especially in the knockout stages…

The top three goal scorers in the UCL group stages are Lionel Messi (78), Cristiano Ronaldo (73), and Robert Lewandowski (61) WHICH TEAMS HAVE QUALIFIED FOR THE GROUP STAGES? The qualified teams are: England: Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle Spain: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla Germany: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Union Berlin Italy: Napoli, Lazio, Inter Milan, AC Milan France: Paris Saint-Germain, Lens Scotland: Celtic Portugal: Benfica, Porto, Braga Netherlands: Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven Serbia: Crvena zvezda Austria: RB Salzburg Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk Turkey: Galatasaray Switzerland: Young Boys Denmark: FC Copenhagen Belgium: Royal Antwerp The chaaaaampions 🎶 #UCL || #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/RGJzknU2zd — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 31, 2023 The final of the 2023/24 UCL will be at the iconic Wembley Stadium, London, on 1 June 2024 #UCLdraw Eric Abidal and Joe Cole, ex-footballers of Barcelona and Chelsea, respectively, join the event’s hosts, Pedro Pinto and Reshmin Chowdhury alongside Giorgio Marchetti for the draws. Bayern Munich are the first team drawn and go into Group A

Sevilla, Euro League champions are drawn second and are into Group B

Osimhen’s Napoli are drawn into Group C

Benfica are the fourth team drawn group D Feyenoord are drawn into Group E

PSG are drawn in Group F

Defending champions Man City are drawn into Group G

Barcelona are drawn into Group H

That concludes the teams in Pot 1 Dortmund first out of Pot 2 and go into Group F to join PSG

Arsenal join Sevilla, Euro League champions in Group B Atletico Madrid for the 11th successive season, join Feyenoord in Group E

Man United will lock horns with Bayern Munich in Group A RB Leipzig are drawn into Group G and face familiar foes in Man City

Inter Milan was drawn into Group D. The Italians did well against Portuguese teams last season

FC Porto join Barcelona in Group H Group F is developing into the group of death with Group PSG, Dortmund, and AC Milan Newcastle complete Group F with PSG, Dortmund, and AC Milan

Is this the group of death? #UCLdraw Group A

Bayern Munich

Man United

FC Copenhagen

Galatasaray Group B

Sevilla

Arsenal

PSV

RC Lens Group C

Napoli

Real Madrid

SC Braga

Union Berlin Group D

Benfica

Inter Milan

Salzburg

Real Sociedad Group E

Feyenoord

Atletico Madrid

Lazio

Celtic Group F

PSG

Dortmund

AC Milan

Newcastle Group G

Man City

RB Leipzig

Crvena zvezda

Young Boys Group H

Barcelona

FC Porto

Shakhtar Donetsk

Royal Antwerp Here are the Matchdays… Take note on your Diaries Matchday 1: September 19/20 Matchday 2: October 3/4 Matchday 3: October 24/25 Matchday 4: November 7/8 Matchday 5: November 28/29 Matchday 6: December 12/13 Newcastle have indeed been handed a real group of death! Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle United. Apart from the tasty fixtures in the group stage of the champions league, there also award winners in the colourful evening. –PEP GUARDIOLA WINS UEFA MEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR! No great surprise after delivering the Treble for Manchester City last season. SARINA WIEGMAN WINS UEFA WOMEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR! ERLING HAALAND WINS UEFA MEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR! Manchester City’s goal machine predictably wins this . AITANA BONMATI WINS UEFA WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR! Spain’s World Cup winning midfielder takes the award following a fine campaign with club (Barcelona) and country. The ceremony is over… The task to unseat Man City or for Pep Guardiola’s men to hold on to their European crown is now officially in motion. See you all on matchday one.

