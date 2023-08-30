On Tuesday, Ibrahim Gusau, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), inaugurated the newly reconstituted NFF Technical Committee in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee is among the 17 standing and three ad hoc committees constituted by the NFF in Abuja on 8 August.

Mr Gusau directed the committee to be fully prepared to tackle the challenging responsibility of setting up new technical teams for a majority of the national squads, as well as offering guidance.

He expressed that the committee’s composition was the result of a thorough selection process and affirmed that the NFF has complete faith in their constructive input toward this task.

“It will not be an easy assignment, as most of the national teams have concluded one competition or the other and are now preparing for fresh tasks.

“That raises the need to compose new technical crews and provide guidance and vision to the crews.

“The Super Falcons are back from the FIFA World Cup with aplomb, but we must remember that they have 2024 Olympics and 2024 Women’s AFCON qualifying matches shortly and start to prepare for those games.

“The home-based professionals have qualifiers for the CHAN, and the male and female U-17 and U-20 teams have qualification matches of high importance in a few months to come,” he said.

Mr Gusau promised the NFF’s support to the committee to accomplish its work while emphasising that meetings might be physical or by videoconference.

Responding, the chairman of the committee, Sharif Inuwa, said it would discharge its duties with every sense of responsibility.

He said the vision of the Gusau-led administration will guide the committee to work proactively and energetically to ensure the real growth of the game in Nigeria in all aspects and ramifications.

NAN also reports that one of the committee’s primary assignments will be to deliberate and make critical decisions regarding the futures of both the head coach of the Super Eagles, José Peseiro, and that of the Super Falcons, Randy Waldrum.

Peseiro’s contract expired in July, but he has an option for an extension based on his performances, especially with the crucial 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers expected to kick off in September.

But the NFF faces the herculean task of meeting the demands of Peseiro’s $70,000 monthly salary.

The NFF has to make a crucial decision on whether to continue with the Portuguese and advise him to take a pay cut.

Otherwise, they might have to terminate his contract and appoint an interim coach while the search for a new coach ensues.

The committee has as Vice Chairman, the NFF 1st Vice President, Felix Anyansi-Agwu, while Felix Akinloye, Aminu Kurfi, Zanna Mala, Victor Ikpeba, and Olayinka Olagbemiro are members.

NFF’s Technical Director, Augustine Eguavoen, is the secretary.

On hand for the occasion were Silas Agara, Chairman of the Nigeria Nation-Wide League One; NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi; immediate past NFF General Secretary Musa Amadu; and NFF Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire.

Others were the CEO of the Nigeria National League, Emmanuel Attah; Assistant Directors Abdulrafiu Yusuf and Faith Ben-Anuge; member of the NFF Marketing Committee, Ibrahim Danbatta and Special Assistant to NFF President, Abubakar Barde.

(NAN)

