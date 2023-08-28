Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen scored his 100th club goal in Napoli’s 2-0 win over Sassuolo on Sunday.

The 24-year-old who was phenomenal all through last season has started the present campaign with a bang with three goals already in two matches.

Osimhen’s goalscoring record is quite remarkable, considering he has only been playing club football abroad for six years.

He started his club career abroad with German club Wolfsburg before moving to Charleroi in Belgium in 2017.

He scored 20 goals in his first season in Belgium, and his performances caught the attention of Lille, who signed him for £12 million in 2019.

Osimhen made an immediate impact in Ligue 1, scoring 18 goals in his debut season. He was also named the Young Player of the Year. His performances for Lille led to a move to Napoli in 2020 for a club-record fee of £70 million.

Osimhen has continued his goalscoring form at Napoli where he has now scored 62 goals in 103 appearances.

Having emerged as the top scorer in the Serie A last season, Osimhen would be looking to win the Capocannoniere award again; a feat no African player has ever achieved.

For many, Osimhen’s 100th club goal is a significant achievement, and it has further shown why he is seen as one of the world’s best strikers presently.

He is a powerful and clinical finisher, and he has the ability to score goals in all types of games.

Though on the wish list of several clubs in Europe and even in Saudi Arabia, Osimhen remains a key player for Napoli, and he will be hoping to lead them to more silverware this season.

Napoli have started their Serie A title defence very well so far with back-to-back wins in their first two games of the season against newly promoted Fiorinese and Sassuolo.

