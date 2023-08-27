Liverpool staged a stunning comeback to win 2-1 at Newcastle United on Sunday despite playing for over an hour with ten men after Virgil van Dijk was sent off.

The Reds trailed to former Everton striker Anthony Gordon’s opener in the 25th minute, but Darwin Nunez equalised with nine minutes remaining and then snatched victory three minutes into stoppage time.

It was a remarkable turnaround for Liverpool, who had looked to be heading for defeat after Van Dijk was shown a red card for a reckless challenge on Alexander Isak on the edge of the box.

However, Nunez’s two goals ensured that Liverpool maintained their unbeaten start to the season as they occupy the fourth spot on the Premier League table with two wins and a draw from the three games played so far.

Elsewhere, Manchester City also won on Sunday, beating Sheffield United 2-1 thanks to a late winner from Rodri.

The City midfielder crashed home a shot from inside the area in the 88th minute to seal a hard-fought victory for the defending champions.

City had dominated the game but had been frustrated by the Blades’ resistance, with Erling Haaland missing a first-half penalty.

While the Norwegian made up for the miss with a goal in the 63rd minute, the Blades pulled level before Rodri’s goal ensured that City stayed top of the table with three wins from three games.

In the early kickoff, Aston Villa won 3-1 at Burnley thanks to a brace from Matty Cash.

The Villa defender scored his first goal in the eighth minute and then added another in the 20th minute.

Though Lyle Foster gave Burnely a lifeline, scoring two minutes into the second half, Villa sealed a comfortable victory with Moussa Diaby making it 3-1 in the 61st minute.

Sunday’s win moved Villa up to seventh place in the table, while Burnley remained in the 18th spot with two consecutive defeats.

