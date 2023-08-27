Nigeria Premier Football League teams, Enyimba International and Remo Stars, have both suffered early exits from the CAF Champions League following disappointing results in their second-leg matches on Sunday.

Enyimba, the two-time African champions, needed at least a 1-0 win at home to Al Ahly Benghazi of Libya to overturn their 4-3 first-leg deficit.

However, they were held to a goalless draw in Aba on Sunday, meaning they crashed out of the competition earlier than anyone predicted.

Remo Stars also came up short in their quest to progress to the next phase of the Champions League, losing 3-2 on penalties to Medeama SC of Ghana after the two sides played a 1-1 draw over two legs.

The exits of Enyimba and Remo Stars leave only Bendel Insurance as Nigeria’s sole representative on the continent in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Bendel Insurance on Saturday defeated Aso Chlef of Algeria via penalty shootouts after both teams played 1-1 over two legs.

The result of the Enyimba vs Al Ahly Benghazi match was a major disappointment for the reigning Nigerian league champions, who had been hoping to make a strong start to their campaign.

Enyimba dominated possession for much of the match, but they could not create enough clear-cut chances.

Remo Stars, on the other hand, were the better team in their second-leg match against Medeama SC.

However, they were undone by poor finishing and a lack of composure in the penalty shootout.

The early exits of Enyimba and Remo Stars are a blow to Nigerian football, but they also provide an opportunity for Bendel Insurance to make their mark on the continent after almost two decades of absence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

