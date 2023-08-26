Bendel Insurance FC of Benin on Saturday defeated ASO Chlef FC of Algeria 4-3 via penalty shootout to advance to the next stage of the 2023/2024 CAF Confederation Cup.

ASO Chlef on 19 August lost the first leg of the encounter against Insurance by 0-1 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin

The Algerian side, however, won the return leg, played at Mabrouki Salem stadium in Algeria by the same margin to end the game on 1-1 aggregate.

The hosts scored the only goal of the match after 41 minutes to force the game into penalties.

The Nigerian side went ahead to win the penalties 4-3 to progress to the second preliminary stage of the continental soccer competition.

Meanwhile, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo has congratulated Bendel Insurance Football Club for their victory against ASO Chlef of Algeria in the preliminary stage of the CAF Confederations Cup.

In a statement, Obaseki said, “I heartily congratulate Bendel Insurance Football Club for defeating Aso Chlef of Algeria on penalties to progress to the next stage of the CAF Confederations Cup.

“The team has continued to give an excellent account of themselves, showcasing their exceptional talent and making us all proud with their outstanding performance.

“As they progress to the next stage of the CAF Confederations Cup; I charge them to continue on their impressive run as they continue to place Edo on the continental map,” he said.

NAN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

