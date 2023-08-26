A 10-man Nottingham Forest team thought they had picked their first ever win at the Old Trafford after 29 years; scoring two goals in the first five minutes of Saturday’s Premier League game against Manchester United.

Unfortunately, that momentary feeling of a win at the Red Devils’ home was a dream that never turned to a reality as the host came back to hunt their visitors; 3-2 in a nerve racking encounter.

Taiwo Awoniyi scored in the second minute to put his side in front thereby equalling Mohammed Salah and Emmanuel Adebayor’s records of scoring in seven consecutive Premier League games.

Forest also doubled the lead with Willy Boly’s free header two minutes later.

However, United came back into the game firstly with Christian Eriksen’s finish to Marcus Rashford’s low pass in the first half and second half goals from Casemiro and Captain Bruno Fernandes’ spot kick gave the hosts maximum points.

The game

Both managers made two changes to their last squad with Erik Ten Hag handing Anthony Martial his first start of the season to mark his 300th appearances for the club and Christian Eriksen in place of the injured Mason Mount.

At the other end, Ola Aina retained his starting role at his new club with Ryan Yates replacing the duo of Neco Williams and Gonzalo Montiel respectively.

Martial had the first go at goal; putting Matt Turner to test but his attempt with the ball was parried to a corner by the goalkeeper

Just a few seconds later, Bruno Fernandes’ corner kick was pulled away by Brennan Johnson to Morgan Gibbs-White who won an header off Aaron Wan Bissaka to pass Taiwo Awoniyi.

The Nigerian hijacked the ball off Marcus Rashford at the halfway mark to make a run towards United box six before slotting it beside an already fallen Andre Onana.

Two minutes later, United conceded the second goal courtesy of another defensive gaffe following a free kick from Gibbs-White that was headed by an unmarked Willy Boly.

But the Red Devils responded in the 17th minute with Christian Eriksen finishing sideways Marcus Rashford’s low ball.

Meanwhile, United’s search for an equaliser continued and in the 20th minute Casemiro’s curling shot was saved by Turner.

The Brazilian’s free header from Fernandes’ corner was slightly off target six minutes later.

Awoniyi became a threat to the United’s defence two minutes into the second half, having received a counter pass went down the right flank but was kept at bay by Victor Lindelof before passing to Gibbs-White who fired off target.

But United with their resolute display restored parity in the 52nd minute with a buildup play from Fernandes’ free kick which was sent to Rashford who then reciprocated with a long range pass that met the skipper whose header assisted Casemiro to chip the ball over Matt Turner.

The visitors became dampened in the 67th minute following a straight card shown to captain Joe Worrall for hauling Fernandes who was attempting Casemiro’s long pass down.

The follow-up free kick from the United skipper was missed by Diogo Dalot.

However, the 10-man Forest continued to struggle to keep the scoreline even but an offensive United put their visitors on the spotlight with Rashford being clamped by Danilo in the 75th minute to giveaway a penalty.

Fernandes then stepped up to the box six and slotted the ball to a bottom corner to complete their comeback.

All the attempts by Forest to at least get a share of the spoils were abortive as United held on for the 3-2 victory.

Stalemate at Emirate

At the Emirate stadium, Arsenal were unlucky not to have won the London derby against 10-man Fulham who held them to a 2-2 draw.

Unfortunately, Nigerian defender, Calvin Bassey, was sent off from the game as his nightmare continues.

The visitors broke the deadlock within 53 seconds with Andreas Pereira slotting past Aaron Ramsdale.

But the Gunners returned into the game in the 70th minute with Bukayo Saka spot kick after Fabio Viera was fouled by Kenny Tete. Two minutes later, Eddie Nketiah put the Gunners in front with an assist to Fabio Viera.

The lead was then cut short in the 87th minute with Joao Palhinha who restored parity for the visitors.

While Fulham will be proud of the solitary point from Saturday’s game, the Gunners will be disappointed; dropping two precious points at home.

