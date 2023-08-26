The stage is set for the second leg games in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.

The three Nigerian clubs in action, Enyimba, Remo Stars and Bendel Insurance, are all hoping for favourable results that would earn them passage into the next phase of the respective CAF Club Competitions.

The first leg saw only Bendel insurance securing a slim 1-0 win, all thanks for the solitary strike by Imade Osarenkhoe.

The situation isn’t too precarious for Remo Stars and Enyimba either as both teams lost their away games by the slimmest of margins.

With the first leg done and dusted, many lessons would have been learnt by the three Nigerian clubs who would be seeking to extend their stay in the competition.

Finidi needs to tighten Enyimba’s defence

Enyimba played like the Champions they are scoring three goals on the road last weekend against Al Ahly Benghazi.

It was the first time they scored 3+ away goals in the CAF Champions League since a 3-2 win at CotonSport in July 2011.

But while Enyimba were outstanding in attack; scoring thrice including the opening goal in the third minute by Mbaoma Chijioke, they were undisciplined in defence.

The People’s Elephant shipped in four goals which saw then going down to their 11th away defeat to any North African side.

And according to Opta Nigeria, this was the first time Enyimba was conceding four goals in a CAF Champions League match in 20 years .

The last time Enyimba were so abysmal in defence was when they were pummeled 6-1 by Egyptian giants, Ismaily in 2003.

The biggest undoing of the People’s Elephants in Libya was their defensive gaffe which Finidi must make amends before Sunday’s must win encounter in Aba.

With the goal difference minimal, Finidi George and his boys need to score at least a lone goal in Aba without conceding to extend their stay to the next stage.

In their last five continental home games, Enyimba are undefeated; recording four wins and a draw, including a 2-1 win over their weekend opponent, Al Ahly Benghazi.

Meanwhile, the last five games results saw Enyimba scoring a total of eight goals and conceding two at home with Benghazi scoring against Enyimba.

Remo Stars chase first win on continent

Sikiru Alimi missed a sitter in Ghana against Medeama SC last weekend to deny Remo Stars an equaliser and that eventually led to the team’s first defeat in 14 competitive games.

The game in Ghana was the 30th meeting between a Nigerian and Ghanaian Club on the continent with Medeama increasing the winning tally to 14 after a lone goal victory.

Remo Stars appear to be in a difficult position ahead of their second leg as the Ikenne based club chase their first continental win.

Remo Stars’ last home game on the continent ended in a sour state where they lost by a lone goal to AS FAR in Ikenne.

Having seen the handwriting on the wall with the defeat last weekend in Ghana, the Ikenne warlords have just one job which is to avoid any complacency in the presence of their fans.

Aside from the continental defeat last September, Remo Stars have never lost any home game in Ikenne this calendar year.

Daniel Ogunmodede and his boys will seek to protect this cherished record as they host Medeama on Sunday knowing fully well that only victory will be good enough to keep them in the Champions League.

How long can Bendel Insurance hold ASO Chlef

Bendel Insurance showed their defensive character against Algerian counterpart, ASO Chlef last Saturday defeating them with a lone goal, courtesy of Imade Osarenkhoe’s spot kick.

But the question on the lips of many is how long will the Benin Gunners hold Chlef when they play in Algeria?

Monday Odigie and his boys were one of the compact sides in the Nigerian league last season.

They conceded the least goals, 11 amongst other clubs last season and this is as a result of Insurance compact defending.

ASO Chelf have lost all their three games against any Nigerian club with the Bendel Insurance’s defeat recently.

But plans will be made by the Algerians to upturn this fate at their home ground when the go against Insurance on Saturday night by 8 p.m.

Going by how several Nigerian sides have fared on the continent each time they are against North Africa teams, it is safe to say that Bendel Insurance are in the Lion’s Den but fans are eager to see them come out unscathed .

Chlef are currently on an unbeaten streak in their last five games winning four with a draw.

