Manchester United football club has released a statement concerning homegrown talent Mason Greenwood, who was accused of assault by his girlfriend, and now partner.

The 20 times English Premier League champions made their submission after undergoing personal investigations and have made their decision concerning the young talented forward.

In a statement released on Monday, the club said:

“Manchester United has concluded its internal investigation into the allegations made against Mason Greenwood.

“Our process commenced in February 2023, following all charges against Mason being dropped. Throughout, we have taken into account the wishes, rights, and perspective of the alleged victim, along with the club’s standards and values, and sought to collate as much information and context as possible. This has required us to proceed with sensitivity and care to obtain evidence not in the public domain, including from those with direct knowledge of the case.

“Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged. That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.

“All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”

The bi-pedal striker, Mason Greenwood, is yet to make an official response concerning the official statement released from his boyhood club.

There are indications Greenwood may be considering continuing his football career elsewhere, with reported interest already from some Italian teams.

