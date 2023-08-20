Alex Iwobi and his Everton teammates were humiliated at Villa Park by Aston Villa, on Sunday, as they were hammered 4-0 by Unai Emery’s men.

The Toffees, who lost their first game last weekend, suffered another blow in the hands of Emery and his boys with two quickfire goals from John Mcgin and Douglas Luiz in the first half.

The bad day turned worse for Iwobi, who, in the 51st minute, was substituted due to an injury he cupped in an attempt to connect to a pass from a teammate.

With Iwobi’s exit, Everton conceded the third goal from Leon Bailey before substitute Jhon Duran capitalised on Micheal Kean’s gaffe and slotted it past Jordan Pickford.

With the big loss on Sunday, Everton are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and would need to get their acts together fast enough to avoid another relegation battle like they did all through last season.

London Derby

Elsewhere, 10-man West Ham United hammered Chelsea 3-1 to deny the Blues their 150th London derby victory.

Though Chelsea were favourites with their better head-to-head record in this fixture, the Hammers showed tenacity to win the fixture, which was watched by an impressive crowd that included England head coach Gareth Southgate.

Sunday’s derby saw new signings from both ends trying to justify the investments made on them.

James Ward-Prowse had a stellar performance for West Ham, creating two assists, firstly in the sixth minute to Nayef Aguerd’s header and for Michail Antonio’s second-half strike

It wasn’t the same for Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo, who, within 29 minutes of action, caused a penalty that led to West Ham’s third goal, scored by Lucas Paqueta

However, Carney Chukwuwemeka scored his debut senior goal, which was the Blues’ consolation.

The game

Both managers, Mauricio Pochettino and David Moyes, made one change to their squad from last weekend.

While Pochettino had no choice but to change his injured skipper Recce James for Gusto, Moyes gave England player James Ward-Prowse his debut in the presence of over 50,000 West Ham fans at the expense of Pablo Fornals.

The former Southampton skipper didn’t disappoint, providing the assist for the first goal through a corner kick in the seventh minute.

The assist was the England player’s 24th assist from a dead ball.

Chelsea’s search for an equaliser ended in the 28th minute when Carney Chukwuemeka dazzled past Thomas Soucek before whisking the ball past Kurt Zouma into West Ham’s right corner.

The equaliser is the second consecutive time Chelsea will come from behind this season.

Having been denied a penalty in the early minute of the game, Chelsea were awarded a spot-kick in the 42nd minute after Soucek blocked Raheem Sterling in West Ham’s box.

But Enzo Fernandez played the spot-kick into the hands of Areola, who parried wide from the box.

Sterling, playing his 350th EPL game, provided another golden chance for Chelsea, sending a pass into the box, but was sleazily finished by Chilwell in the 48th minute.

Chelsea’s goal scorer, Chukwuemeka, was then helped out of the pitch five minutes later and replaced by Mydrailo Mudryk.

But Ward-Prowse, having a stellar debut, provided another assist in the 53rd minute for Michail Antonio to put West Ham in front for the second time.

In the 61st minute, Chelsea’s record summer acquisition, Moises Caicedo, made his debut for the club, and two minutes later, the midfielder announced himself in the game as he latched a shot that went over the bar.

While Chelsea failed in their bid for an equaliser, West Ham had a third goal from a spot kick following an infringement from Caicedo on Emerson which effectively handed the Hammers the maximum three points.

