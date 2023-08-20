A lone-goal victory on Sunday over England was all the national women’s football team of Spain needed to lift the FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy for the first time in their history.

Olga Carmona’s superb strike just before the half-hour mark did the magic for the Spaniards as they did just enough to stop England’s Three Lionesses from adding the World Cup to their Euro title.

Though they tried hard, the Lionesses were unable to replicate their Euros success from last summer as they were simply outplayed by the more illustrious Spanish women.

Spain dominated not only the possession but the overall play, as England were guilty of making poor errors.

It was one of those errors made by Lucy Bronze when she gave away the ball in midfield that eventually allowed Carmona to rifle home a superb effort in the 29th minute.

The Lionesses, who survived the scare against Nigeria before going on to beat Colombia in the quarter-final and then host Australia in the semi-final, looked vastly improved in Sunday’s final clash

But as has been the case for most of the World Cup, Mary Earps’ heroics kept England in the game as the Spanish women activated an onslaught on the Lionesses from the blast of the whistle.

In one of those numerous attacks, Earps expertly saved a Jennifer Hermoso penalty, which was taken after a six-minute VAR check for a Keira Walsh handball.

Both teams pressed for another goal but, ultimately, Spain took advantage of their big moment while for England, it was a step too far.

While England and Wiegman’s wait for a World Cup title goes on, for Spain, it is celebration galore.

It is interesting to note this is just the third time Spain is playing in the World Cup, having made their debut at the 2015 tournament in Canada but failed to make it out of the group stage.

FIFA hails great World Cup

Meanwhile, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said that the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 has transformed the face of women’s football and appealed to governments, member associations, broadcasters and media to help keep the momentum going towards equality as the tournament climaxed on Sunday.

Speaking during the Second FIFA Women’s Football Convention in Sydney, the FIFA President thanked Australia and Aotearoa, New Zealand, for co-hosting “simply the best and greatest and biggest FIFA Women’s World Cup ever”.

“This FIFA Women’s World Cup has been truly transformational, not only in Australia and New Zealand but worldwide,” he said.

“In the host countries, we had almost two million spectators in the stadiums -full houses everywhere and two billion watching all over the world and not just watching their own country but watching the World Cup, because it’s an event (where) I don’t just watch my team. It’s a great sport, it’s entertaining, and people love it.”

“We have to thank and congratulate Australia and New Zealand because, without them, this would not have been as magical.”

Mr Infantino added that the tournament’s success had supported the decision to enlarge the tournament from 24 to 32 teams.

“FIFA was right,” he said. “By increasing the number of teams, we had eight debutants; we had many countries who suddenly realised they had a chance to participate. Now, everyone has a chance to shine on the global stage.”

The tournament had shown that standards were rising while the tournament had generated USD 570 million, allowing it to break even, he said.

