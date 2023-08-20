Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has hailed Napoli’s bright start in the Italian Serie A 2023/24 season.

Osimhen on Saturday scored twice as Napoli came from behind to beat newly promoted side Frosinone 3-1.

After 33 years, the Partenopei won their first Serie A title last season and they have started their title defense on a bright note.

Osimhen was the highest goal scorer in Serie A last season and he has started the new campaign on the right foot, scoring a decisive brace.

“It was important to start well, congratulation to the team,” Osimhen told DAZN.

“The opponent gave us a hard time, they are a good side. We have a great squad, and I am happy with this win. I’m happy I scored two goals, we must keep this momentum.”

Indeed, many are keen to see Osimhen repeat the feat he achieved last season which made him the talk of the town.

Transfer speculations

Last season’s performance put Osimhen forward as the subject of several transfer rumors.

The 24-year-old has been linked with leaving the Partenopei this summer, despite a price tag close to €200m.

“There was a lot of speculation which is true,” admitted Osimhen.

“The president is the boss. We are still negotiating [over a new contract], we’ll see at the end of the transfer window. For now, I am a Napoli player which is the most important thing. I will give my heart and soul to this team as I’ve always done in the past. We’ll see what happens.”

Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda started negotiations with Napoli a few months ago, but the two parties are yet to reach a final agreement.

The Nigerian striker’s contract at the Stadio Maradona runs out in June 2025.

