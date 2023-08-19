Manchester United suffered a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham at the Tottenham Stadium on Saturday. This was after the Red Devils struggled to take maximum points on the opening day against Wolves. Pape Sarr scored early in the second half, and an own goal from Lisandro Martinez confirmed Tottenham’s first win of the season.

The defeat means United have only won once in their last 10 games against any London sides, recording six losses and three draws.

The game between Tottenham and Man United

Erik Ten Hag started with the same first 11 that played Wolves last Monday, while the hosts, Tottenham, made two changes to the squad that drew away at Brentford.

Three minutes into the game, United got their first attempt on goal when Alejandro Garnacho robbed Pedro Porro, but the youngster’s strike went off target. In the fifth minute, the Argentine forced goalkeeper Vicario into an early save.

Spurs gave away the ball in the 13th minute, and Guglielmo Vicario blocked Marcus Rashford’s effort following Antony’s pass.

Andre Onana came out of his box to stop a Spurs’ counter and found Garnacho with a lofted pass.

The referee then consulted VAR for a handball on Cristian Romero after he blocked Garnacho’s shot with his right hand in the 26th minute.

Onana saved from Sarr in the 36th minute, while Bruno Fernandes’ header to Luke Shaw’s chipped cross went woefully wide.

At the cusp of the first half, in the 40th minute, Tottenham missed two clinical chances to break the deadlock. Firstly, Porro hit the woodwork with Son’s pass, and the rebound fell to Sarr, whose cross deflected off Shaw onto the post.

However, the second half was four minutes old when Spurs broke the deadlock through Pape Sarr after he made a late run into the United and the ball deflected into his path. His volley was high and accurate over Onana to give Spurs the lead.

Meanwhile, the teamwork between Bruno Fernandes and Antony which could have given United an equaliser saw the Brazilian shoot against the woodwork in the 51st minute.

Onana then denied Tottenham a second goal, saving Destiny Udogie’s low shot in the 52nd minute. Meanwhile, Casemiro’s header to Fernandes’ free-kick was tipped over by Guglielmo Vicario from a corner four minutes later.

Erik Ten Hag made a triple substitution in the 66th minute. Garnacho, Aaron Wan Bissaka, and Antony gave way to Jadon Sancho, Diogo Dalot, and Christian Eriksen, respectively. In the 70th minute, Ange Postecoglou took off Udogie for Ben Davies while Ivan Perisic came on for a petulant Richarlison. Six minutes later, Pierre Hojberg came on for goalscorer Sarr.

In the 83rd minute, Perisic’s pass to Ben Davies was scuffed goalwards, but it took a touch off Martinez, which directed it into his own net for Tottenham’s second goal.

Brentford win the London derby

At Craven Cottage, 10-man Fulham were beaten by another London side Brentford. It ended 3-0 in favour of the Bees. Having drawn with another London side, Tottenham last weekend, Brentford gave a brighter comeback with Yoane Wissa’s 44th-minute strike.

The second half saw Bryan Mbeumo score a brace. His first was a penalty after Fulham’s captain, Tim Ream, fouled Yoane Wissa, which led to the skipper’s second yellow card.

The striker then doubled his goal in the 92nd minute to extend Brentford London derbies to 11 games unbeaten.

10-man Liverpool stage comeback against Bournemouth

Elsewhere, 10-man Liverpool recorded their first win of the season with a 3-1 victory over Bournemouth. Although the scoreline looked comfortable, the Reds fought really hard to get all three points.

Three minutes into the game, Antione Semenyo scored for the visitors before Luis Diaz gave Jurgen Klopp’s men the equaliser with a neat finish in the 27th minute. Salah scored from his penalty rebound to record his 187th Liverpool goal and fifth in the club’s scoring charts, nine minutes later.

Diogo Jota scored for Liverpool in the 62nd minute, just four minutes after Alexis MacAllister was shown a red card for fouling Ryan Christie.

At the Molineux Stadium, Wolves suffered another league defeat and first at home with a 4-1 defeat by Brighton.

Kaoru Mitoma scored a wonder goal in the 15th minute, and three second-half goals from Pervis Estupinian and a brace from Solly March sealed the win. Meanwhile, substitute Hwang Hee-chan scored a consolation goal for Wolves in the 61st minute.

Brighton leads the two-week EPL table with six points, with a plus-six goal difference.

