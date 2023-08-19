The CAF Confederation Cup match between Bendel Insurance and ASO Chlef at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Saturday delivered on its promise as an entertaining duel.

At the end of 90 minutes, it was the home side that secured a lone-goal victory which handed them a slim advantage in the race for a place in the next round.

First half

The first ten minutes saw some amazing gameplay between both teams, but it was Bendel Insurance who dominated possession on home turf.

Unfortunately, the Benin Arsenals couldn’t find a way through the closely-knitted defense of the Algerian team.

The North Africans were determined not to concede an early away goal, which might spell doom for them ahead of the return fixture next week.

The best chance fell to prolific striker Imade Osarenkhoe, who was flagged off by the linesman before he could hit the target.

The next ten minutes saw the first corner of the game coming for the home side but, the chance went begging as it was not properly utilised.

The Algerian side launched a counterattack off the poorly executed corner kick but ended up shooting wide through the captain when found in a good position.

The next 20 minutes of the half saw the conservative approach of both teams continue, with chances few and far between in the game.

The center-back pairing of the Algerians marshalling the energetic duo of Ismael Seriki and Imade beautifully, and when the latter wriggled through on rare occasions the safe pair of Mohammed Alaouchiche hands in goal did well to stop the ball from going through.

The North Africans stoic defensive setup forced the Benin Arsenals to take turns in a shooting drill which provided no breakthrough despite some good efforts from Seriki Iand Obanta in the 28 and 33min.

Meanwhile, the North African side got their best chance from a set-piece situation in the 37th minute which resulted in a corner that promised much but delivered nothing.

The last five minutes of the half saw Hamra booked in the 41st minute for a foul against Imade a few meters away from box 18.

The resulting in-swinger from Stanley Okorom saw Imade Osarenkohe open the scoring for the Benin Arsenals in the 42nd minute with a diving header, breaking his goal drought from last season, and sending the home fans into ecstasy.

The goal stung the two-time Algerian Cup winners into life but couldn’t get an equaliser till the end of the first half plus the three minutes of stoppage time, rather the North African side got another booking by Edwin in the 45 min.

Second half

The second half saw the Chalfawa come out guns blazing in the first 10 mins hoping for an early immediate response which never came, as the vipers doggedly weathered the storm, withstanding all the Algerian Ligue 1 giants threw at them.

Having weathered the early storm, the coach Monday Odigie’s side gradually grew into the side in the next 20 mins of the half but, it was the Algerian side that had the better chances as prolific goalscorer Mohammed Souibaah missed some good chances, losing his footwork in critical goal scoring situations.

Imade’s shot was ferociously wide when he had support in the 63rd min, the best attempt of the half, for the home side.

The two-time Nigerian League Champions made their first change in the 65 min, a double substitution that saw Haruna Abubakar come on for the influential Zaidu Ayuba in the middle of the park, while Paul Obata made way for Vincent Augutus.

Their North African counterparts also did the same a couple of minutes after which saw number 19 Moulay come in for the uncharacteristically toothless Souibaahin attack.

Ismael Seriki got a tactical yellow card for the home team in the 68 minute breaking a promising attacking move for the North Africans.

The setpiece came to nothing as it was hacked off after a not-too-confident save from Abass Obasogie in goal for Insurance. The diminutive forward Seriki also headed wide from a corner kick situation a couple of minutes after, putting in a positive shift at both ends of the pitch.

In the 74 min, Monday Odigie felt he had seen enough of Imade Osarenkhoe replacing the goal scorer with Ebohon Jude, to a standing ovation by the home fans.

The last 15 mins saw the Algerian side knock on the door severally on the Nigerian side but it was not to be for them, as they couldn’t find a way through the dogged, water-tight defence of the home team. Rather, Nissak got a yellow card for dissent in the 84 min, for protesting against the referee’s decision.

There was enough time for new signing Kelly, who came on for the home side in a Cameo appearance replacing captain of the side Maurice Prince on the 90 min.

An additional five mins extra wasn’t enough for the North Africans to change the narrative of the game right after, as it ended 1-0 in favour of the home side.

Bendel Insurance would be hoping to complete the job when they travel to Algiers for the second leg of the tie on 26 August next week, to proceed to the next round of qualifiers.

The winner of both legs is set to face RSB Berkane 2022 CAF Confederation Cup and CAF Super Cup winners in the second qualifying round.

Stat attack

ASO Chlef is yet to win against a Nigerian team, home or away in three meetings, losing all. The Algerian side lost home and away in their last meeting against a Nigerian side, losing both games in 2012 in the CAF Champions League, 1-2 at home and 2-0 away to Sunshine Stars at the Otunba Dipo Dina International Stadium in Ijenu-Ode, Ogun State.

Their 0-1 loss against Bendel Insurance today extends their winless run to three games. but, they will be hoping to break the ill luck in the next game with home comforts.

ASO Chlef Striker Mohammed Souibaah was the highest goal scorer in the Algerian league with 13 goals last season and was currently on a run of four goals in three matches but, drew blanks today breaking his goal-scoring run.

ASO Chlef has never made it beyond the second round in the CAF Confederation Cup, doing so last in 2007.

