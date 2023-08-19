Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi is enjoying a blistering start in the Premier League this season and he is understandably excited about it.

After emerging as Nottingham Forest’s first goal scorer of the new campaign in the away game at the Emirates last weekend against Arsenal, Awoniyi set the tone on Friday night again, scoring the first goal in the 2-1 win over newly-promoted Sheffield United.

The goal, which is his eighth in six consecutive EPL matches, is a new record as no player from the country has ever scored in that number of consecutive games.

According to Opta, only Mohamed Salah and Emmanuel Adebayor who both scored in seven consecutive games are the only Africans that presently have a better run than Awoniyi.

“Taiwo Awoniyi’s run of scoring in six consecutive Premier League appearances is now the longest of any Nigerian player and is surpassed by only two African players in the competition’s history – Mohamed Salah and Emmanuel Adebayor (seven-game runs). “The sports data company wrote on Twitter.

6 – Taiwo Awoniyi's run of scoring in six consecutive Premier League appearances is now the longest of any Nigerian player, and is surpassed by only two African players in the competition's history – Mohamed Salah and Emmanuel Adebayor (seven-game runs). Super. pic.twitter.com/Oz2s3mSkAy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 18, 2023

Reeling with smiles and happy with his new feat, Awoniyi, on his social media pages, appreciated God’s grace and thanked his fans for their support.

In his characteristic way, Awoniyi quoted bible scripture and ended his post with: Thank you city ground….we keep going, You REDS 🫶

With the three points from Friday’s outing, Forest are comfortably occupying the eighth spot on the league standings.

Forest, however, have a difficult task ahead of them as they travel to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on 26 August for their next Premier League game.

If Awoniyi gets to score, he will be joining the duo of Salah and Adebayor as Africans that have enjoyed the longest goal-scoring runs in the Premier League.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

