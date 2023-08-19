The CAF Confederation Cup group stage preliminary round will get underway this weekend across the continent.

Just one out of the two Nigerian clubs in the competition, Bendel Insurance will be filing out for action as the other team. Rivers United have gotten a bye to the next round.

Bendel Insurance after several years of absence at the continental scene will be welcoming their Algerian counterpart, ASO Chlef, to the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin City on Saturday.

In what promises to be a mouth-watering encounter in Benin, the priority right now for the two-time Nigerian League Champions will be to avoid an early exit from the competition.

This will require Insurance not just getting a victory but also recording as many goals as possible against their opponent ahead of the second leg in Algeria.

The Benin Arsenal and their Algerian counterparts, ASO Chlef, had similar paths in getting a continental ticket. Bendel Insurance after a perfect abridged season failed to grab a ticket at the super six, as their well-drilled machine was hit with fatigue.

Eventually, they found solace in the FA Cup; beating Enugu Rangers in the final to grab a continental ticket.

Their Algerian counterpart, Chlef also towed a similar path, finishing fifth last season in the Algerian Ligue Professionnelle 1 but, winning the league cup to earn a spot at the continental table for the first time in over a decade.

Battle

A need to see how they battle for the next phase is important, as it would be a battle of who wants it more.

The duel between a defensively-minded team as the Algerians’ records have shown, and a goal-shy Bendel Insurance team in their last couple of games would put neutrals at the edge of their seats.

However, a record of 21 conceded goals, eight games lost, five drawn and two won on the road throughout the season would be a morale booster for the Benin Gunners seeking to test their new weapons against formidable opposition, while the regular Imade Osarenkohe would be hoping to feast.

The Vipers on the other hand are not particularly known for their goal-scoring prowess which might be an impediment for them when they play against a tactically defensive North African team.

The Monday Odigie-led side played 23 games last season and recorded 13 draws. Aside from their victory over Enugu Rangers at the FA Cup final, they are yet to win a game in their last five league matches, which their counterparts might just ride on.

With a win and a draw in their last two friendly games, which saw the Gunners defeating Bayelsa United 4-1 and picking a goalless draw with Kwara United, Coach Monday Odigie and his boys appear to be in the right direction.

Insurance would be needing as many goals as they can get in Saturday’s clash, ahead of the return fixture next week.

Cash support

Meanwhile, the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has continued to give the players and officials of the team inspiration ahead of the clash as he paid the team a surprise visit during as they intensify preparations for Saturday’s must-win clash.

A N5 million cash prematch reward to further motivate the team ahead of the big clash was handed in by the sports-loving Governor, who also gave a pep talk.

“You have all done so well to get to where you are now. So, today I decided to be with you and watch you train, and to encourage you. I want you to know that this is just the beginning. We have made arrangements to fly you to all the destinations where you have matches. We must go and win this tournament but for Saturday, just be in good spirits. You know what to do to win; rest properly and ensure you win for us.

“We, as a government, will do our bit for you. We love you and love how you are making us proud. So, continue to make us proud. We know how capable you are as a team and I will be here on Saturday to cheer you up.”

The Governor revealed that the traveling luxurious bus he earlier promised the team will be delivered to them after the Saturday game while also assuring the Benin Arsenals of improved bonuses and general welfare.

“You know we are not a government that makes promises and failed. When we make pledges, we redeem them. So be rest assured that all that we have promised will be delivered to you,” he promised.

The eagerly anticipated game will kickoff at 4 p.m. at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, Edo State, home of the 1994 CAF Cup Champions.

