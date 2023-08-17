The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has called on sports-loving Edo people to come out in large numbers to cheer Bendel Insurance Football Club to victory against ASO Chlef FC of Algeria on Saturday at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium, Benin.

The Benin Arsenals and their Algerian opponents ASO Chlef are scheduled for a faceoff in the 2023/24 CAF Confederations Cup’s first preliminary game on Saturday in Benin.

Kick-off time is 4:00 p.m.

The Governor made the call through his Chief Press Secretary Andrew Okungbowa and the Chairperson, Edo State Sports Commission Olympian Yusuf Alli during a press conference on Wednesday at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium, Benin City.

The Governor’s Press Secretary disclosed that the state government has made provision for 30 luxurious (ECTS)buses available to convey football fans to the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium to cheer Bendel Insurance FC to victory against ASO Chlef of Algeria in the first-round preliminary match of CAF Confederation Cup on Saturday.

According to Mr Okungbowa, the state government is doing everything possible to give Insurance the support needed for them to triumph over their opponents on Saturday.

“To us, this is historic being that our darling team is playing at the continental level after many decades. Our Governor is very interested in the well-being of Bendel Insurance FC players and officials.

“The Governor is aware and appreciative of Bendel Insurance’s exploits, winning the Nigeria Football Federation Cup, hence he has directed all of us to ensure that no stone is left unturned in ensuring that Insurance triumphs over their opponents ASO Chlef on Saturday.

“We want massive support for Bendel Insurance FC and the Governor is starting the motivation of the players by training with them at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium.” Mr Okungbowa emphasised

The Managing Director of Edo City Transport Services (ECTS), Hauwa Dupe Ohikhuare who was also present at the conference confirmed the readiness and availability of the 30 buses, she said will be stationed at 10 strategic routes in Benin City, Edo State Capital

According to the ECTS boss, the fans would be picked and returned to their points of entry after the match.

The route includes Ramat Park, Ring Road by ECTS main Terminal at Mission Road; Ugbowo-Uniben Main Gate; Oluku by NIFOR Junction.

Others are Winners Chapel by Sapele Road; ADP and Estate Gate by Airport Road, Ojemai Farms by Upper Ekenhuan Road, Channel 55 by Upper Siluko Road, Pipeline and Idokpa Aduwawa axis; Total Filling station by New Benin; Gorretti and 3rd East Circular Junction.

The Nigerian representative in this year’s CAF Confederation Cup Bendel Insurance hosts Algerian counterparts ASO Chlef in a tie the Benin Arsenal must win by a wide margin on Saturday to have less work to do in the reverse fixture in Algeria on 27 August.

Alli wants massive support

Addressing sports journalists during the press conference, the Edo Sports Commission Chairman, Mr Alli, urged massive support for Bendel Insurance in Saturday’s first leg encounter.

He maintained that the encounter is a must-win for the home team, hence, the need for the people to come to the stadium en-masse to cheer the team to victory

“Our first match will be this Saturday. So we need the whole stadium filled up. We want a full capacity and that is why we are putting all these logistics in place.

“We have decided to throw the gates open and we are going to be running jingles on radios about the match. The first 100 people that will get to the stadium will get 100 free Insurance jerseys.

“On the transportation plans, we are providing buses at strategic routes and pick-up locations for Edo people so that the stadium can be full, we have 10 of such strategic routes.

“We are not just picking them up to the stadium, but we are returning them. At the point of entering, there will be issued free tickets to watch the match”.

It would be recalled that in 1994, the club from Benin City, Bendel Insurance Football Club went all the way in the CAF Cup now CAF Confederation Cup, defeating Primeiro Maio of Angola in the 2nd leg of the final match played at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium 3-0 after losing the first in Angola 1-0.

