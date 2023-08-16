Manchester City won their first UEFA Super Cup by beating Sevilla 5-4 on penalties in Athens. Youssef En-Nesyri and Cole Palmer scored with headers in the first half and second half, respectively. Pep Guardiola thus made history as he became the first manager to win the Super Cup with three different teams-Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and now Manchester City.

Sevilla won in 2006, beating Barcelona 3-0, but subsequently lost in 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2020.

Pep Guardiola made four changes to the team that started the EPL season against Burnley last Friday. Kevin De Bruyne is out for a couple of months while Bernardo Silva was ill. Cole Palmer and Josko Gvardiol started in place of Julian Alvarez and Rico Lewis. City started the better team even though Sevilla pressed really high and forced Manuel Akanji into an early turnover.

Sevilla scored with their only shot on goal in the first half, while Bono made three excellent saves. Nathan Ake had more space and time to score with a downward header in the eighth minute but headed straight at the Sevilla goalkeeper.

Gvardiol fired a difficult volley wide after Bono chose to punch instead of catch. It was a difficult chance for a left-footed player to finish with the right leg. Jack Grealish pulled Bono into a diving save in the 17th minute. It was City doing all the prodding, but Sevilla took the lead.

A misplaced pass from Bono got to Oliver Torres and gave Marcos Acuna the chance to whip in a cross, which En-Nesyri attacked majestically, to head the Spanish side into the lead. City were back at the Sevilla defence.

In the 33rd minute, Loic Bade had to take a card as Erling Haaland threatened to get on the end of a through ball. The French referee Francois Letexier should have shown Lucas Ocampos at least a yellow card for a high foul on Grealish, but somehow he decided otherwise.

The second half started as the first, but Sevilla had the first clear scoring chance in the 50th minute after Ocampos skipped past Kyle Walker and fed En-Nesyri, but Ederson made a great save with his legs. The Moroccan should have scored. City’s problem was Akanji getting caught on the ball in central midfield.

City went level through Palmer, whose angled header evaded Bono’s desperate lunge. Sevilla almost took the lead immediately afterwards, but again, Ederson denied En-Nesyri one-on-one. Alvarez replaced Palmer as the clock wound down.

Ake had another chance to win it in added time, but Bono tipped another downward header over. Walker then had a pot from a distance, but it sailed over. Suso and Rafa Mir replaced Lamela and En-Nesyri in added time as Sevilla manager Jose Luis Mendilibar shuffled his team for the ensuing penalty kicks.

Both teams were perfect until Gudelj missed the fifth penalty for Sevilla. City, in their first attempt, are UEFA Super Cup champions.

