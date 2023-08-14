Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has lauded the Super Falcons’ performance at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup as “spectacular.”

Mrs Tinubu made the remark while hosting some members of the Super Falcons team and officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Monday at a reception at the State House in Abuja.

The First Lady, who was glad to receive some of the players, their technical team, and officials of the NFF, praised the team for their dedication, resilience, team spirit, and zeal.

“You displayed the dexterity that defines Nigeria,” the First Lady said in a statement issued by her Special Assistant on Media, Busola Kukoyi.

“Although the final result did not go our way, I am here to remind you that victory is not solely determined by the score on the field. The unbreakable spirit and unity that you demonstrated are true markers of success,” the First Lady added.

She also said the Super Falcons have become role models for young girls in Nigeria with their display at the World Cup, and she hopes others can emulate them.

“You have not only represented Nigeria on the global stage but have also become role models for our youth, especially young girls, who now see their aspirations mirrored in you,” she said.

The NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau, thanked the First Lady for the warm reception and assured her that the players would continue to give good and qualitative representation to the country.

The captain of the team, Onome Ebi, said the team worked very hard and tirelessly to bring home the coveted FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy.

She promised the team would continue to press on relentlessly to ensure they made the country very proud on the football field.

The First Lady received the players with the wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima, and the wife of the Senate President, Ekaette Akpabio.

Worthy ambassadors

The Super Falcons navigated their way out of Group B, described as the group of death, undefeated. They held Olympic champions Canada to a barren draw and followed up with a thrilling 3-2 win over co-hosts Australia.

With a barren draw in their last group game against Ireland, the Super Falcons set up a tantalising Round of 16 clash with England.

The game went all the way to penalty shootouts, which England won 4-2. Afterwards, the Three Lionesses admitted the Super Falcons were a hard nut to crack.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

