Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo is set to extend his stay in the lucrative Saudi Pro League after agreeing to a deal with another club, Al Wehda, in the oil-rich country.

Ighalo has been playing in Saudi Arabia since February 2021, when he joined Al-Shabab in a sensational move before later making a switch to Al-Hilal.

The Nigerian striker, who netted an impressive 52 goals in 71 games in the Saudi Pro League for both Al-Shabab and Al-Hilal, is now ready to continue his good run with Al Wehda.

We understand Ighalo, 34, has signed a two-year deal after undergoing a successful medical at Al Wehda.

Before choosing to continue his career in the oil-rich kingdom, Ighalo established himself in the mainstream European leagues with successful periods at clubs such as Granada in Spain, Udinese in Italy, and Manchester United and Watford in England’s Premier League.

For many, Ighalo is a proven goalscorer of international repute at the highest level, and he will be a valuable asset for Al Wehda.

Presently languishing in the relegation zone, Al Wehda finished 13th in the Saudi Pro League last season.

The club will hope Ighalo can help them improve their position on the table and the former Super Eagles forward is the first major signing of the summer for Al Wehda-a sign the club is ambitious.

They are looking to challenge for a good finish in the Saudi Pro League this term, and Ighalo will be a key part of their plans.

Since Ighalo is already a popular figure in Saudi Arabia; especially with his trademark eagle celebration each time he scores, Al Wehda fans will surely welcome his arrival.

With the influx of many players from mainstream Europe to Saudi Arabia this season, it will be interesting to see how Ighalo performs with the increased intensity that is anticipated.

