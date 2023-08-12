Harry Kane, a Tottenham Hotspur legend, has been officially unveiled as a Bayern Munich player.

After 424 official appearances, 31,104 minutes of play, and 270 goals and 57 assists, the greatest Spurs striker left for Germany to add to his storied career.

The 30-year-old posted a farewell to Spurs’ supporters on his Instagram handle on Saturday morning, where he stated, “I felt this was the time to leave. I didn’t want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved future talk. I think it’s important for the new manager and the players to concentrate on trying to get Tottenham to around the top of the table and fighting for trophies.”

The fee is said to be around $100 million, with add-ons that could take the fee to around $120 million. Bayern Munich have been confident all summer they would land their primary target, and after much back-and-forth, the record German champions have landed their target.

Meanwhile, Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy released a statement that informed the supporters that they tried to keep the legend at N17, but it proved futile.

“We sought over a long period of time to engage Harry and his representatives in several forms of contract extension, both short- and long-term. Harry was clear, however, that he wanted a fresh challenge and would not be signing a new contract this summer. We have reluctantly, therefore, agreed to his transfer.”

Kane’s arrival might mean he goes straight into Bayern’s starting lineup against RB Leipzig in the DFL Super Cup on Saturday evening, with a chance to win a trophy to kick off his tenure in Bavaria.

Kane added, “I’m very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I’ve always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career. This club is defined by its winning mentality – it feels very good to be here.”

There are rumours Spurs will now seek a Nigerian forward, Gift Orban, from KRC Gent, as Kane’s replacement.

