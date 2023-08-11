Arsenal led the English Premier League for 248 of the 296 days of the 2022/23 season, but Manchester City had more in reserve and overtook the Gunners in the final stretch to finish five points ahead of Mikel Arteta’s team.

The 2023/24 season kicks off on Friday, 11 August with the defending champions, making the short 35-kilometre journey to Turf Moor to face newly promoted Burnley. Intriguingly, Burnley will be led by former City captain Vincent Kompany. It will be foolhardy to bet against Pep Guardiola’s City team from starting the season with three points and a good goals difference. Immediately, all chasing teams will start chasing the defending champions.

Top four candidates

There is no longer a top-four but a top-seven, even a top-nine. City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Newcastle United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Aston Villa, and Brighton look the likeliest candidates to finish in the top four places on 19 May 2024.

– Who will dislodge City?

While Guardiola lost the experience, guile, and goals of Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez, they have also strengthened with Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol. Their showing against Arsenal in the Community Shield last weekend demonstrated the gap that still exists between City and the rest of the field. If Guardiola’s men don’t suffer injuries to major players like Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Ruben Diaz, and some others, it looks like a fourth consecutive title is on the way.

Arsenal, Man United, and Liverpool in the race for top four

The top-four contenders seem poised to include these three teams. Arsenal created significant waves in the transfer window by securing the services of Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, and Kai Havertz. However, they are currently grappling with the setback of Gabriel Jesus’ injury, reminiscent of a similar situation from the previous season. Despite the opportunity to learn from their past struggles, Arsenal will need to focus more on the pursuing teams rather than on City, who will once again charge ahead of others.

United because of good recruitment and Erik Ten Hag’s hunger while Liverpool still have their effervescent Jurgen Klopp. Things can change very quickly with these two because they are in Europe and do not look like they have a 22-man group that can be easily swopped. Any major injury to just one player from the primary group will put a downer on their finish.

Newcastle, Chelsea, Tottenham, Brighton, Aston Villa

The fifth to ninth places will be a flux. With Harry Kane’s loss, Tottenham are more susceptible to sliding down the table while Chelsea hold the aces in this group because they can concentrate solely on the league without European distractions. We should watch out for Unai Emery’s Villa team, who have strengthened in the summer. Diego Carlos is like a new player while Pau Torres adds genuine quality at the back, while Moussa Diaby’s acquisition adds speed and goals to their attack.

Brentford, Wolves, and Crystal Palace all look like mid-table teams, though good runs and stable squads could see them push for a top-10 finish.

Relegation battlers

Nottingham Forest, Everton, and Fulham could all struggle this term after near misses last season while the newly promoted sides; Luton Town, Burnley, and Sheffield United look destined for a return to the Championship. Everton are already struggling with injuries in a paper-thin squad, while the chaos on and off the pitch at Forest could become a weight that will finally sink Forest again.

The greatest show on earth kicks off on Friday and runs until 19 May 2023, when the 32nd EPL season would end.

