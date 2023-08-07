England and Nigeria are set for a titanic fight for a place in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 quarter-finals.

After finishing top of Group D with three wins from three, England find themselves up against the Super Falcons who were also unbeaten in the group stage even though they finished behind co-hosts, Australia in Group B.

While many will be quick to pick the Lionesses as the favourites heading into this fixture; especially after ripping China apart 6-1 in their last group game, it is Nigeria that holds the better head-to-head record.

The last time these two sides faced each other was in April 2004 when Nigeria secured a 3-0 win and before that in July 2002 when they beat England 1-0.

Of course, a lot has changed since these two ambitious sides last met hence the past records may not be a pointer to how Monday’s clash will pan out.

With Randy Waldrum’s ladies raring to go all the way, it would not be surprising if the Super Falcons tame the rampaging Lionesses.

In this winner takes all clash, whoever emerges victorious from this fixture will face the winner of the Colombia vs. Jamaica clash in the quarterfinals on Saturday 12 August.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the Live Updates

Kickoff is 8.30 a.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

