Arsenal won the Community Shield on Sunday when they beat Manchester City on penalties 4-1 after the 90 minutes had ended 1-1.

Two goals in the last 20 minutes from Cole Palmer and an own goal from Manuel Akanji sent the game directly into penalties.

Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri missed their kicks, while Arsenal converted all four kicks to give Mikel Arteta some form of revenge over City, who pipped them to the EPL title last season.

A Cole Palmer curler and a deflection off a shot from Leandro Trossard meant Arsenal and Manchester City settled for a 1-1 result after 90 minutes at Wembley Stadium in the Community Shield match, the traditional opener for the English Premier League season.

City started with a majority of the treble-winning team, complete with record goal scorer Erling Haaland, but it was academy starlet Cole Palmer, who replaced Haaland in the 64th minute, who opened the scoring. Six minutes into added time, Trossard brought the Gunners level with a deflected effort.

Kyle Walker led the Citizens, while Martin Odegaard led Arsenal. Mikel Arteta started with their record purchase- Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber- while City also threw on Mateo Kovacic.

City were all over the Gunners from the kickoff. In the sixth minute, Manuel Akanji crossed, and Ben White had to head clear with Julian Alvarez prowling. The referee showed Thomas Partey the first yellow card for kicking the ball away. Rodri’s shot was a whisker away in the 14th minute as City sought the opener.

Kai Havertz should have given Arsenal the lead in the 25th minute, but Stefan Ortega made a superb double save. The former Chelsea forward went close again in the 39th minute, but Ortega made another save.

The second half saw more pressing from Arsenal, but City created the first goal effort from John Stones, and Pep Guardiola sent on Palmer for Haaland, who had looked unfit and could not get into the game.

Partey failed to get on the end of a White as Arsenal grew into the game. A brilliant turn from Phil Foden on Partey allowed Palmer to fire an excellent curler past Aaron Ramsdale to give City the lead.

But with eight additional minutes, the substitute found some luck in the sixth minute when his shot took a deflection off Akanji and wrong-footed Ortega for the equaliser. The game went into penalties, and Arsenal triumphed 4-1.

