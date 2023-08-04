Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe has sent a letter to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over the qualification of the Super Falcons for the round of 16, where they will face England on Monday.

The letter reads: “CAF and the 54 African Nations that are members of CAF wish to congratulate the Super Falcons, you, NFF, the Government, and people of Nigeria for the historic and well-deserved qualification by the Super Falcons to the Round of 16 of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023.

“We are very proud of the Super Falcons’ outstanding performances and hard-earned victories at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023. The Super Falcons’ victories and successes are contributing significantly to the development and growth of Women’s football in Nigeria and the rest of the African continent.”

Nigeria came second in Group B with one win and two draws. The Falcons came into the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup as the lowest-ranked team in their group but played out 0-0 draws against Olympic champions Canada and debutants Republic of Ireland.

They also handed out a surprise 3-2 loss to co-hosts Australia in their second game. The Falcons have thus achieved their best performance in their ninth participation as they were undefeated in the group stage for the first time, rallied from a goal down to secure a victory, and won a match in which they scored three goals.

Motsepe added, “The future of Women’s football in Nigeria and the rest of the African continent is bright. We wish the Super Falcons everything of the best in their upcoming matches.”

Nigeria and England have met just once in World Cup tournaments, in 1995, where England won 3-2.

Monday’s match is scheduled for Brisbane Stadium at 8:30 a.m. (Nigerian time).

