Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum strongly believes the Nigeria national women’s team could have ended their group campaign at the World Cup on Monday with a victory over the Republic of Ireland.

The nine-time African champions grabbed the headlines when they followed up their barren draw against Canada with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Australia last Thursday.

Many were tipping the Nigerian Ladies to get past debutants Ireland, but after 90 minutes of action, that was not the case.

The Green and Whites produced another battling performance which saw them holding the Super Falcons to a barren draw.

Sharing his thoughts after Monday’s match, Waldrum suggested the Falcons, with a little more push and finesse in their finishing, could have won the game, and that could have seen Nigeria topping Group B ahead of Australia.

“We could have won the match, and so it almost seems disappointing that we didn’t get the three points,” Waldrum said after the game.

Potential clash against the Lionesses

As runners-up in Group B, the Falcons are faced with the possibility of playing against England in the next round, and Waldrum is unperturbed about the looming clash.

He said: “Well, I think they’re going to be another team. If it’s England, it’s the European champions. We’ve already played the Olympic gold medal winners. We’ve already beaten the host team. So, it’s just going to be another one of those matches that we’ve been playing in.

“I don’t think anybody before we got here, believed that we could get out of this group and go through it without losing a match, so I’m so proud of them and the effort they put in and so happy for them that they’re getting to experience this,” the coach added.

This is the third time Nigeria will be making it beyond the group stage at the World Cup, having done so in 1999 and 2019.

The Super Falcons will remain in Brisbane to welcome the top team in Group D, while Australia’s Matildas will fly to Sydney for their own game.

The match will hold on Monday, 7 August.

