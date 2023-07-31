Nigeria’s senior football national women’s team, the Super Falcons, have advanced into the second round of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup after they were forced to a 0-0 result against the Republic of Ireland, who are out of the tournament with one point.

The result meant the Falcons finished second behind the Matildas of Australia who beat Olympic champions Canada 3-0.

The first half was about the Falcons setting up a low defensive block, just like they had deployed in their first two matches, and which had fetched them four points.

Toni Payne found it hard to knit the midfield together, especially offensively, as the Republic of Ireland had about 65% of ball possession.

Despite low percentage ball possession, the Falcons had the clearest goal-scoring chance through Asisat Oshoala in the 14th minute after being put through by Uchenna Kanu, but her first touch made it difficult to find the net.

At the interval, the Nigerians had the point that takes them through, but in second place.

The Super Falcons responded after the break, putting Ireland under pressure, and should have taken the lead in the 52nd minute when Kanu’s downward header was heading in before Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan produced an outstanding save, palming the ball onto the crossbar.

Oshoala had a chance in the 53rd minute after a pass from Michelle Alozie, but she dragged her effort wide.

The Barcelona forward was taken off in the 67th minute and replaced by Ifeoma Onumonu.

Alozie’s goal-bound effort was blocked in the 71st minute as the Falcons continued to pile pressure on the Irish for the goal that would take them top of Group B.

In the end, the Falcons had to settle for a point that took them through to the second round. It is the first time the Falcons will go through their group matches unbeaten.

