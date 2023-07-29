Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey Ughelumba has completed a move from Dutch side Ajax to Fulham in the English Premier League. Ajax signed the former Rangers defender in the last summer transfer window, but after one season and 39 games, Bassey is back in the UK with Fulham.

In a statement posted on the Fulham website, the club said: “The Club is delighted to confirm the signing of Calvin Bassey from Ajax for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance, which is expected to be received during the early part of next week.”

With the addition of the 23-year-old, Fulham hopes to improve on their 10th-place finish from the previous campaign, though another defender, Tosin Adarabioyo, is planning to leave during this transfer window.

“I know how big of a club Fulham is,” revealed Bassey in his first interview. “They always have quality players; they’re playing in the Premier League, the best league in the world, so I didn’t have to think much about it.

“It’s a London club as well, so it’s always a plus to go home! I’m happy it’s all done now, and I can just focus on the football and help the team build on last season when they did amazing.”

The vice-chairman and director of football operations, Tony Khan, said, “I’m thrilled to welcome Calvin Bassey to Fulham Football Club!

“He’s a young and versatile defender; a homegrown player who developed at Leicester City’s academy before moving on to play for Rangers and then for Ajax, as well as Nigeria’s national team.

“Calvin’s been a top target for us, so we’re all delighted that he’s committed for the long term with Fulham, and we’re looking forward to watching him progress. Come on Fulham!”

Fulham will kick off their 2023/24 campaign against Everyone on 12 August at Goodison Park.

