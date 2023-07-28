The Nigeria-Australia clash on Thursday, July 28, was the Super Falcons‘ 28th match at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Apart from the victory, which means the Nigerian women’s team is a point away from the round of 16, there were some historical moments that needed to be notarised.

Onome Ebi, the veteran defender

At 40 years and 50 days old, Super Falcons’ captain Onome Ebi was introduced into play in the 90th minute, and the veteran defender became the first African player, male or female, to appear at six editions of the World Cup—her 15th World Cup appearance for Nigeria. She has two yellow cards in those 15 matches.

Ebi was a part of the 2003 squad, where she made two substitute appearances. Her debut was against North Korea on 20 September 2003, when she came on in the 85th minute for Ifeanyi Chiejine. She also came on in the 83rd minute for Florence Iweta against Sweden.

In 2007, she played all 90 minutes against Sweden in a 1-1 draw. She got injured against North Korea and was taken off in the 30th minute for Lilian Cole. She sat out the third group game against the USA. Ebi received her first yellow card at the 2011 edition, where she played all the group games against France, Germany, and Canada.

She played all the minutes in the three group games in 2015. The first match ended 3-3 against Sweden, where Francisca Ordega scored an 87th-minute equaliser. She was shown her second yellow card in the 1-0 loss to the USA.

The defender appeared in her fifth World Cup in France, where she played all four matches as the Falcons made it to the second round, losing 3-0 to Germany.

Oshola continues to be the benchmark

After a slightly below-par display in the opening game against Canada, Asisat Oshoala ‘SuperZee’ started on the substitutes’ bench against co-hosts Australia. Still, it was the prelude to another record-breaking appearance.

The 28-year-old FC Barcelona Femení forward came on for Uchenna Kanu just after the hor mark, and she made her mark 10 minutes later when she capitalised on a defensive mix-up to give the Falcons a 3-1. This goal turned out to be the winner as the Australians reduced the deficit in the 100th minute.

Her World Cup goals

Against Australia on 27 July 2023 – 1

Against South Korea on 6 June 2023 – 1

Against Sweden on 8 June 2015 – 1

First win for the Falcons when scoring three goals

In their World Cup history, the Super Falcons have scored three goals four times:

08/06/95 FWW Nigeria 3 – 3 Canada

02/07/99 FWW Brazil E4 – 3 Nigeria

08/06/15 FWW Sweden 3 – 3 Nigeria

27/07/23 FWW Australia 2 – 3 Nigeria

The difference between the three goals scored on Thursday at Brisbane Stadium was that it brought a win for the first time.

