The Super Falcons of Nigeria are all set for their second game at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup.
After surviving the onslaught from reigning Olympic Champions, Canada in their group opener, the Falcons have another tough test before them as they confront tournament co-hosts, Australia.
Thursday’s win or bust clash for Randy Waldrum’s ladies is billed for the Lang Park, Brisbane
As the Super Falcons look to navigate past the Matildas, they will need a great deal of composure as the home crowd is guaranteed to be solidly behind their team.
With the confirmed return of the suspended duo of Rasheedat Ajibade and Halimatu Ayinde along with the recovery of Desire Oparanozie, the Super Falcons look better placed than they were in the game against Canada.
Presently, Canada has shot to the top spot in Group B after their comeback win over Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
This development adds an extra layer of importance to the Australia and Nigeria contest as only victory will be considered as a good result especially for the Super Falcons.
Kickoff is 11am
