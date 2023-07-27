The Super Falcons were both dogged and lucky last Friday when they held Olympic champions Canada to a 0-0 score. Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie rightfully took most of the plaudits for the point, after saving and defying Christine Sinclair to a place in the history books.

While the point could mean the Falcons making it out of Group B, the Randy Waldrum-coached team must intend to do better than they did against the Canadians.

The FIFA ranking table has the Falcons as the least ranked in the group, but they are currently unbeaten in their last four matches, and apart from the rash penalty conceded against Canada, the defensive setup kept the Olympic champions at arm’s length.

Against the 10th-ranked Australian team, the Falcons can do more to get a favourable result that could see them qualify for the next round even before their third group came against the already-ousted Republic of Ireland, but they must be:

More Proactive

Against Canada, the Falcons produced just one shot on target. Though the defensive and reactive approach may have been why the team went unscathed in the match.

The Super Falcons completed just 125 passes in the match, for about 30 per cent of ball possession. While the left flank, which featured Ashleigh Plumptre and Ifeoma Onumonu, was more potent, Francisca Ordega and Michelle Alozie were more defensive throughout the encounter.

The plan will be for one of the two fullbacks to be high and wide when Nigeria is attacking while the other provides a balance. The two fullbacks, Plumptre and Alozie, must be given the allowance to drive forward with the ball and produce crosses.

Braver in receiving and advancing the ball

This reactive approach also largely rendered a fast forward of Francisca Ordega, Onumonu, and Asisat Oshoala largely redundant and chasing back most of the time.

Against the Australians, Toni Payne admitted the Falcons played “a really good defensive game against Canada,” and Christy Ucheibe must be braver in receiving the ball between the lines and moving forward with it.

Payne believes the Falcons will have more of the ball and do more attacking against the Australians; that is the prayer. The Canadians had more than double the receptions between the midfield and defensive lines (124 to 61). This figure must improve significantly on Thursday morning to get the needed victory.

Capitalise on their greater athleticism

The Falcons can use their speed and athleticism to trouble the Australians, who were tested against the Republic of Ireland, with the return of Rasheedat Ajibade and Desire Oparanozie in place of the injured Oshoala.

Against Canada, the Falcons attempted 122 line breaks and were successful 48 times, compared to 100 for Canada. They must utilise the switch much more; from the left back to the inside right position, and vice versa. All across the pitch, the Falcons have faster players. The onus is on using the pass that allows the players to push forward as much as possible.

A more proactive, braver, and ability to use their dominant qualities like athleticism and speed may just see the Falcons snag all three points against Australia.

