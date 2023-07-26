The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced Cote d’Ivoire as the host of the third edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League.

The Nations Cup organising committee will use the tournament as a test event for the upcoming CAF AFCON 2023.

They have set the opening match for 5 November, with the final scheduled for 19 November.

The 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League, now in its third consecutive year, will be played in Cote d’Ivoire between 05-19 November.

This is as the country prepares to host the 34th CAF Africa Cup of Nations in January 2024.

The 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League promises to be a perfect platform for Cote d’Ivoire not only to showcase its state of readiness in infrastructure but also to mobilise the country ahead of the Nations Cup in January 2024.

The competition brings together the top clubs across Africa–part of CAF’s commitment to grow Women’s Football in Africa.

ASFAR of Morocco won the 2022 edition by upsetting defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the final. South African side Mamelodi Sundowns won the inaugural edition in 2021.

Nigeria’s Bayelsa Queens won the bronze medal in the last edition, defeating Simba Queens of Tanzania 1-0 to become the first-ever Nigerian women’s team to earn a podium finish at the women’s Champions League, which started in 2021 in Egypt.

This aligns with CAF’s commitment to making African Football competitions globally competitive. CAF President Patrice Motsepe announced the prize money of USD400,000 for the winners this year.

Prize money breakdown:

Winners: $400,000.

Runners-up: $250 000

Semi-finalists (2): $200,000

Third of Group (2): $150,000

Fourth of Group (2): $100,000

Road to Qualification:

The road to the CAF Women’s Champions League 2023 final tournament will continue in most parts of the continent.

Three-time Nigeria Women Premier League champions Bayelsa Queens will be at the WAFU-B qualifiers from 18-31 August in Benin City as they seek a ticket to the final.

In most parts, the qualified clubs will be confirmed by August.

Qualifiers schedule:

WAFU A (5–13 August): Monrovia, Liberia

CECAFA (12-31 August): Njeru & Kampala, Uganda

WAFU B (18–31 August): Benin City, Nigeria.

UNAF (24–30 August): Oran, Algeria

COSAFA (8–16 September): Durban, South Africa

UNIFFAC (TBC)

