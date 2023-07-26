The Super Falcons of Nigeria will be playing a crucial and tricky game against co-host Australia on Thursday by 11 a.m.

While the game means a lot for the Nigerian side to be in a comfortable position for a next round qualification, Randy Waldrum, must also be conscious of his lineup against the Aussie.

In the last four games for the Falcons, Waldrum has deployed a 4-2-3-1 formation parading a double #6 and a standing striker upfront. Moreso, the American also uses offensive fullbacks to support his six-woman attacking style.

As the build-up to Thursday’s game continues, here is a peep into the 11-woman squad expected to start against Australia on Thursday.

Chiamaka Nnadozie

The stand-in captain against Canada undoubtedly will start against Australia hoping for another clean sheet. She looks calm, especially under pressure and she’s an elite goalkeeper and her ball usage skills would be key for Nigeria to unlock the cryptic defence of the Australians.

Onome Ebi and Ohale partnership

After sitting out the first game against Canada, Waldrum may likely call on the experienced Ebi to start against the Australians. But the relationship between Ohale and Blessing Demehin looks perfect for a counter kind of team.

However, Waldrum from the history might be interested in banking the heart of the defence on his skipper Ebi and Ohale who both played against Australia eight years ago.

Ashleigh Plumptre and Michelle Alozie as fullbacks

Certainly, Pumptre will get her second start in the World Cup as a result of her quick adaptation to Randy Wadrum’s 4-2-3-1 formation. And the reason for both players is for quick stimulations into attack in an inverted format. They are also fluidic in their approach with ball.

Christy Ucheibe and Halimatu Ayinde

Halimatu is back from her suspension and Deborah Abiodun has gone for a red card offence, which means she will start alongside Ucheibe in the double-woman midfield of Waldrum’s formation. Ucheibe is very mobile and her impact closes loose ends especially for Alozie whenever she overlaps for a potential offensive drive.

For Ayinde, her experience and physicality will help to get the team compact against the Aussies. However, Ucheibe will miss the partnership of Abiodun whom they have both played a couple of games together.

Trio of Rasheedat Ajibade, Toni Payne and Ifeoma Onumonu

Ajibade is set to take Ordega’s spot and the reason is to utilise creativity both from the flanks and midfield with Toni Payne. The defensive-minded Onumonu might help the wing cover up when the Falcons put in an all-five-woman attack comprising both fullbacks.

Asisat Oshoala

Oshoala needs to double her hustle in front of goal, meanwhile, Ajibade in her team would be instrumental for her getting counters and making runs behind Australian defenders.

