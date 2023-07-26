Nigeria’s representatives in the CAF Champions League, Enyimba and Remo Stars have been drawn with clubs from Libya and Ghana respectively.

The draw which took place in Egypt’s capital, Cairo on Tuesday witnessed the attendance of 54 participating clubs who had qualified to participate in the first preliminary stage from the 42 member nations.

Tricky draws

During the draws, Enyimba who are the reigning NPFL champions, were drawn against Libyan side Ahli Benghazi.

The Aba Landlords have a glimpse of what to expect from Libyan teams.

Many vividly recollect how Enyimba were ousted during their last participation in the CAF interclub competition by Al Ittihad who sent the People’s Elephant packing in the knockout phase.

On the other hand, debutants, Remo Stars, will be wrestling it out against Ghana league leaders Medeama for a progression to the second stage in the Champions League.

As indicated in Tuesday’s draw, the winner between Enyimba and Ahli Benghazi will get a chance to play either Benin Republic-based club Cottonsports or Asec Mimosa from Ivory Coast for the second preliminary round.

Should Remo Stars defeat their Ghanaian opponent, they will face Guinea club side, Horoya, in the second stage.

The first round matches are scheduled to be played within 18-20 August in Libya and Ghana respectively for Enyimba and Remo Stars.

Confederation Cup

In the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary draws, winners of the FA Cup, Bendel Insurance are pitched against Algerian side ASO Chlef.

Should they win, the Benin Gunners will play another Northern African side, RS Berkane, in the second stage.

This is the first time in a long while that Bendel Insurance is getting a chance to compete on the continent.

For Rivers United who have been regulars in the CAF interclub competitions in the last three seasons, they were drawn in the preliminary fixtures.

Stanley Eguma’s men would have to wait till the second round before they play the winner between Etoile Filante from Burkina Faso and Ziguinchor from Senegal.

