Super Falcons midfield dynamo, Rasheedat Ajibade, has declared she is ‘pumped up’ for Thursday’s clash between Nigeria and Australia at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Ajibade was unable to play any part in the Super Falcons’ opening group game against Canada as she was serving out a two-match ban.
Now good to go after serving out her ban, the Atletico Madrid star says she is in the best frame of mind to get her World Cup campaign underway even though she admits the game against Australia will be a difficult one for many reasons.
“Personally, I’m fine. Really pumped up for the game. It’s going to be a difficult game because we’re playing the host team in front of their own fans and at their own stadium with so much crowd. A lot of factors,” Ajibade told thenff.com.
Despite listing the factors that may work in favour of the Australians, the blue-haired Ajibade believes the Super Falcons can upset the co-hosts.
“…I think we’ve got this. I trust the team. We have the capacity; we have the talent and we have the energy. We just have to bring our ‘A’ game to the party and we can do it.”
Australia, with three points, top Group B after the first round of matches, with Nigeria and Canada joint second with one point each.
For the Matildas, victory will take them to six points and all but guarantee a place in the Round of 16, ahead of their much-anticipated clash with Olympic champions, Canada.
The Super Falcons also need to avoid defeat to have a realistic chance of progressing into the knockout phase.
Even though they qualified as Africa’s best fourth team to the World Cup, the Super Falcons have the best record so far among the four teams representing the continent in Australia/New Zealand.
While Zambia and Morocco were hammered 5-0 and 6-0 respectively, reigning African champions, South Africa lost their opening game 2-1 to Sweden.
