Fresh updates from the Super Falcons camp suggest Desire Oparanozie could play some part in Thursday’s crunch clash between Nigeria and tournament co-hosts Australia at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The power forward who was conspicuously missing during the opening Group B clash against Canada is now nearing full fitness ahead of the tricky game billed for Lang Park.

A statement issued by the Nigeria Football Federation on Monday revealed Oparanozie copped an injury on the last day of the final training camp in Gold Coast, days before the FIFA World Cup but she is now on the road to full recovery.

“She (Oparanozie) trained on her own, kicking the ball on the side of the pitch as the other 21 players were drilled by Waldrum and his assistants,” Monday’s statement by the NFF indicated.

The China-based star is looking good to play some part in Thursday’s game as Nigeria will need goals to secure the win they are hoping for against the Australians.

The knock to Asisat Oshoala also makes Oparanozie almost a sure bet for some game time on Thursday.

The technical crew also have the versatile Jennifer Echegini on the roster, as well as Uchenna Kanu.

Meanwhile, Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, who saved a penalty taken by non-pareil Christine Sinclair and won the MVP award on the day, was allowed off perhaps to relax her nerves.

It was also gathered Australia captain Sam Kerr is still doubtful about the Nigeria clash as she continues to nurse the injury that ruled her out of the first game against the Irish.

Australia are dictating the pace in Group B with three points and could seal their place in the Round of 16 once they get past the Super Falcons.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

