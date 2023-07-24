Nigerian striker Victor Boniface has described the ‘special opportunity’ he has been afforded after completing a high-profile move from Belgian club, Saint-Gilloise to the German side Bayer Leverkusen.

Boniface signed a five-year deal with Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend, which the Nigerian striker described as one he is proud of and ready to make the most of.

In his first interview with his new club, Boniface said: “The move to Leverkusen is a special opportunity I definitely wanted to take up. I’ve already experienced the atmosphere here at the stadium, and back then, I was able to assess the possibilities at this club.”

Boniface scored six goals and provided two assists in 10 Europa League games with Saint-Gilloise last term, and he says he is already looking forward to repaying the enormous investment made on him.

“This is a top club with a brilliant team. I’m really looking forward to playing football here, and I want to play my part in the future success of Bayer 04.” the Nigerian striker said.

Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen admitted signing of the Nigerian striker was well thought out before it was sanctioned.

“Victor Boniface has been on our radar for some time,” said the Leverkusen sporting managing director Simon Rolfes. “His performance against us absolutely confirmed our positive assessment.”

He continued: “Victor is a very commanding and difficult-to-handle centre forward who will be a challenge for every defender with his physicality. In addition, he is also quick and has good technique.”

Rolfes said he is optimistic the 22-year-old will be a worthy addition to Leverkusen’s side.

“Over the long term, we now have a strong and versatile striker with potential in our ranks. He will help us improve the quality of our squad for the large number of games in the Bundesliga, DFB Cup, and Europa League.” Leverkusen’s sporting managing director concluded.

Boniface, at 1.83m (6ft 2”), is already showing signs he could conquer the world at his feet after clinching the top goalscorer award in the Europa League last season, a feat no Nigerian has ever achieved.

Boniface and his new teammates are currently in Austria for their preseason preparations.

