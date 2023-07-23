The draw for the 2023/24 season of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup preliminary stages will take place on Tuesday at the CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

The draw, which will signal the kick-off of this year’s continental club competition, will begin at 14h00 Cairo time (11h00 GMT), according to a statement by CAF.

Fifty-four clubs from 42 Member Associations are engaged in this season’s CAF Champions League, while 52 clubs representing 41 Member Associations will compete in the CAF Confederation Cup.

CAF Interclub competitions, including the CAF Women’s Champions League, have shown tremendous growth over the last few seasons, thanks to CAF’s increased investment in broadcast technology and global marketing engagement across its competitions.

Last season’s finals of both competitions saw record-breaking viewership numbers and attendance, with this trend expected to increase and filter down into the knockout and group stages of both competitions as the appetite for premium African football content continues to rise globally.

Egypt’s Al Ahly are the current holders of the CAF Champions League after their fiercely contested victory over Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca. At the same time, USM Alger of Algeria holds the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup title after overcoming Tanzania’s Young Africans in one of the tournament’s most memorable finals.

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Champions Enyimba and runners-up Remo Stars of Ikenne are the representatives from the most populous African country for the CAF Champions League.

On the other hand, former Champions Rivers United and Bendel Insurance will be battling it out as the country’s representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup.

While Enyimba are two-time Champions League winners, no Nigerian club has won the Confederation Cup, a narrative many are keen to see change this season.

