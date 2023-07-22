Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has made a move back to England after joining Nottingham Forest from the Italian side Torino.

The 26-year-old defender has signed a two-year deal with a year’s extension.

The Steve Cooper-managed team struggled on their return to the Premier League and have now chosen to sign players who do not need to acclimatise to the English game, which is why Aina’s signing makes perfect sense.

Although the deal is undisclosed, Aina will play alongside two other Nigerian players, Emmanuel Dennis and Taiwo Awoniyi, who both joined at the beginning of last season.

Aina made his first senior appearance for Chelsea, having been promoted from the London Academy in 2016. He played his debut game for former coach Antonio Conte in a 3-2 win over Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup.

The 26-year-old defender had loan transfers to English side Hull City and Seria side Torino before a permanent move to the Turin-based club in 2019.

He also spent a year on loan with Fulham in the Championship before returning to Torino for another two seasons.

In his first interview, Aina revealed his excitement and the manager’s words that convinced him of the move.

“I’m very excited to be here, and I can’t wait to get started. I wanted to be back on English soil again, and Forest is a club which has an exciting project and team.

“The manager as well, what he wants from the team is something which I want to buy into. He’s told me it’s a family club. He’s told me we have a great bunch of players, and he’s told me I’ll enjoy it here.”

“It’s exciting to be back playing in the Premier League. It’s the best league in the world, and I always want to challenge myself.

“I know some of the boys well already, which is good for me, but I’m excited to meet the rest of my teammates and get to know everyone.

“I saw Forest in action last season, and the fans are as loud as can be throughout the whole game, which is something I’m relishing and can’t wait to experience. I can’t wait for it.”

Cooper added: “He’s a versatile player who has good experience in the Premier League and Serie A. He’s a really good player but a good athlete as well.

“He’ll definitely make the team stronger, and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

Nottingham Forest would kick off their 2023/24 EPL season on 12 August against last season’s runner-up Arsenal.

