Jordyn Huitema, a Canada forward, described the barren draw against Nigeria’s Super Falcons in their opening game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Friday as “disappointing.”

Huitema, who was one of the standout players for Canada, revealed the Olympic champions wanted more than the solitary point they got in the game against the nine-time African champions.

“We are disappointed with the result. We wanted more from ourselves,” Huitema said during the post-match press conference.

Not crying over split milk, the Canada forward admitted there is a lot still to play for at the World Cup, and it was needless dwelling on the outcome of the Nigeria game.

“There is still lots to play for [in this tournament]. We need to learn from this game and move forward.

“There are always moments we need to take advantage of. It is about finishing our opportunities and making the most of our final passes,” she stated.

Canada’s dominance did not lead to victory

Canada had a brighter start in Friday’s Group B clash, but their performance dipped as the match wore on. The Super Falcons appeared nervous in the early stages before growing more confident as the match progressed.

Though Canada threw in all they had to snatch victory, as reflected in their 68 per cent ball possession and more shots (16 compared to the Super Falcons’ 11), it wasn’t enough to give them the maximum points they craved.

With one match completed for all teams in Group B, Australia sits on top with three points, while Canada and Nigeria are tied in the second and third spots with a point each.

World Cup debutants Ireland sit rock bottom in the group and will face Canada in their next match on Thursday, with Nigeria having a date with co-hosts Australia.

