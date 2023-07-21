Chiamaka Nnadozie, the Super Falcons’ temporary captain, won the Player of the Match award in the goalless draw against Canada in the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Though the game did not produce many chances or goals, the Group B clash at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium had some notable moments.

One of the shining lights in that encounter between nine-time African champions Nigeria and reigning Olympic champions Canada was Nnadozie, who saved a penalty kick one minute into the second half.

Speaking to journalists in Australia after the game, the 22-year-old Paris FC goalkeeper said her save resulted from self-belief than any calculated understanding of Christine Sinclair’s penalty-taking methods.

She said, “I never watched her play penalties. I just believed in myself. She scored against me the last time we played. Right now, it’s 1-1 between me and Sinclair!” Nnadozie declared.

Apart from stopping Sinclair’s penalty, Nnadozie made a handful of other saves that ensured the Super Falcons earned a crucial point ahead of their second group game against co-hosts Australia.

While praising Nnadozie for her essential contribution to Nigeria’s first World Cup point, Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum reiterated that she is one of the best young goalkeepers in the world.

After doing well against Canada, the Super Falcons will look to get going against Australia next Thursday to improve their chances of making it out of the group stage.

Thursday’s tie is scheduled for Brisbane Stadium at 11 a.m.

Australia are top of Group B after their one-goal victory over debutants Ireland.

