After several months of counting down, the FIFA Women’s World Cup is finally upon us, as Nigeria and 31 other countries jostle for glory.

Already, co-hosts Australia and New Zealand have set the tone with a 1-0 win over Ireland and Norway, respectively. The Super Falcons will aim to follow in their footsteps.

Coach Randy Waldrum’s ladies are in Group B, alongside co-host Australia, Olympic champions Canada, and debutants Ireland.

With the Super Eagles failing to qualify for the last Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Super Falcons attempt to prove that what a man can achieve, a woman can do better.

First match

While the Super Falcons are at the other end of the earth for the World Cup in Australia, Nigerians and others may watch the ladies live on certain TV networks.

SuperSports and AfroSports TV have already confirmed that they will broadcast live signals from the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Friday.

The Super Falcons’ match against Canada kicks off at 3.30 a.m., so Nigerians will need to stay awake to cheer their ladies on.

Though the highly ranked Canadians are the favourites in this group B battle, the Super Falcons appear to be poised to ruffle some feathers in Australia.

They can take some encouragement from their 2-2 draw with the Olympic Champions in Victoria City in February 2022, which was their last meeting.

