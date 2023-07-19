In less than five days, Nigeria’s national women’s team, the Super Falcons, will play Olympic champions Canada in their opening match.

The coach Randy Waldrum has thrown caution to the wind by exposing and upbraiding his employers, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), over certain issues.

Taking historical perspective

The current situation between Waldrum, the NFF, and the Super Falcons is marked by longstanding issues related to unpaid salaries, match bonuses, a lack of transparency, and poor management. These problems have persisted for many years, affecting Waldrum and past coaches of other national teams.

Are there any plans to change the Nigeria Football Federation’s modus operandi in the future? It is an important question in light of the unfolding drama between Waldrum and the Ibrahim Gusau-led body.

Owing coaches of the national teams did not start today. As far back as 1983, the NFF, then the Nigeria Football Association, owed expats like Clemens Westerhof and home-based Godwin Izilein, among others, and has developed an ignominious reputation of being serial debtors who are not conscientious in their obligations to pay until they are embarrassed, even though they have also shown they cannot be shamed into doing the right thing.

It only becomes news if the coach is foreign or a local coach dies.

Nigeria’s football governing body has an ignominious history of owing coaches, and this problem has persisted for many years. The immediate substantive Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, was owed and had to drag the NFF to FIFA’s arbitration committee before they paid him. The NFF is on record to have owed Nigerian coaches Stephen Keshi and Shaibu Amodu until their deaths.

The NFF’s leadership has been criticised for handling coaches and players with a history of owing salaries and showing little concern for their welfare. This tyrannical display of power has led to instances of protest and boycotts by the Super Falcons in the past.

Waldrum comes out fighting

Despite being owed several months’ salary, Waldrum kept quiet about the matter. However, he has become more vocal, using the media to express his frustrations publicly. His recent outspokenness may stem from a history of poor communication with the NFF, as he was supposedly hired in 2018 but never received proper communication from the federation.

In an interview with ‘On The Whistle’ podcast, he revealed there are players who have not been paid since their participation in the summer series in the USA in 2021.

“Up until about three weeks ago, I had been owed 14 months’ salary, and then they paid seven months’ salary,” Waldrum revealed in a fed-up tone.

“Before that, a year and a half to two years, I had been owed for months before I was paid a little bit of it. Starting July, I’ll be eight months behind in salary,” and Waldrum continued: “We still have players that haven’t been paid since two years ago when we played the summer series in the USA. It’s a travesty.”

The NFF spokesperson, Ademola Olajire, is reported to have criticised Waldrum and questioned his contributions while implying that the monies provided by FIFA for the Women’s World Cup have been judiciously spent on preparing the team. He also referred to Waldrum as the “worst coach” to have handled the Super Falcons.

“Everyone knows FIFA pays preparation money for every team participating in the Women’s World Cup. The team has travelled to Japan and Turkey to play matches. They are in a 15-day training camp on the Gold Coast in preparation for the World Cup. Has Mr Blabbermouth Waldrum been paying for all of this?” Olajire asked rhetorically.

During Waldrum’s nearly 33-month tenure, there have been criticisms about the team’s uninspiring style of play, and the Falcons’ performance has visibly declined compared to other teams in Africa.

Waldrum’s record with Super Falcons

26 matches

12 wins

12 losses

2 draws

Goals scored: 37

Goals conceded: 26

But why the loggerheads at this time?

While Waldrum does not have widespread support within the Nigerian football community, he is not completely condemned because the NFF chose him to replace Thomas Dennerby in 2020.

And this situation of being owed salaries over many months did not start in June, according to his own words. Why, then, has he decided that this is the right time to disclose what was a closed-door matter publicly?

The answer comes from the following. According to reports, Waldrum had initially declined the offer to coach the Super Falcons in 2017 [this claim was rubbished by Waldrum, who stated he was never contacted in 2017] but had a change of heart and accepted the role in October 2020. In a candid interview with ‘On The Whistle,’ the 66-year-old coach subtly explained the reasons behind his recent outspokenness and his new-found confidence to confront the NFF.

How NFF hired Waldrum and not why

“I came to the University of Pittsburgh in 2018 when [former NFF president] Amaju Pinnick wanted to hire me for Nigeria back then. But the communication was so poor. I think it even came out in the media that I was hired in Nigeria. And yet, nobody from Nigeria had ever talked to me.

“So, I kept waiting. This was around September 2018. I went from September to November, never hearing a word, and me trying to contact Pinnick and never got a response. And then the job from Pitt came along. And I said, ‘I gotta do something,’ so I took it.

“Then he [Pinnick] called and said don’t take the job. And I said, ‘No, it’s too late, I’ve made this commitment.’ Then Thomas Dennerby took over and took them to that World Cup in 2019. And after Thomas left, Nigeria called back.”

“I had studied Nigeria and knew all the horror stories about them not paying coaches and stuff. I told them the only way I was going to do it was if I could keep my position at Pitt. I had a great athletic director at Pitt that allowed me to do both.” There you have it. Waldrum has therefore held on to his job at the University of Pittsburgh as insurance against the NFF’s ignominious reputation for owing, and he has been proven right for that decision.

Tyrannical leadership by the NFF?

The situation escalated when the NFF supposedly informed the Super Falcons’ players that their 2023 Women’s World Cup match bonuses had been cancelled. This led to reports of the team planning to stage a strike and boycott their tournament’s opening game against Canada on 21 July.

Captain Onome Ebi has disparaged the reports as false in a Twitter post. “Honestly, I have no idea where it came from. We’ve never had such a conversation among ourselves, so I don’t know where that came from.”

What would have happened if Mr Sunday Dare still headed the Sports Ministry is conceivable. According to precedence, Nigeria may have pulled out of football activities, and the Super Falcons would have been replaced on the 2023 Women’s World Cup roster, just like it happened to D’Tigress as they prepared for the 2022 FIBA World Cup.

It is out of the question that the NFF could have broached this with the male national team on the way to a World Cup. This is despite the women’s team not demanding parity with their male colleagues.

Waldrum also stated, “In the two-and-a-half years I’ve been coach, I have not had one time that the federation has come to me and said “What do you need a coach? What do you need to succeed?” That says a lot about the NFF as a (dis) organisation.

According to Punch, “Desire Oparanozie was stripped of her captaincy and banished from the team after she led a bonus protest at the 2019 World Cup in France, while the squad also boycotted training sessions ahead of their third-place clash against Zambia at last year’s WAFCON in Morocco over the same issue.” Tochukwu Oluehi is also another victim of outspokenness, lending credence to the fact that the administrators have become lords and rulers of the jungle, despots without a democratic shard in their bodies.

Predicting the future

The Falcons’ task in Australia was already hard after they were paired with co-hosts Australia, Olympic champion Canada, and first-timers timers Republic of Ireland in Group B. With the ongoing brouhaha

While criticisms of Waldrum’s coaching style and the team’s performance are justified, the manner of oversight by the NFF is culpable in many ways. There are so many valid questions begging for answers that Waldrum posed, and it will be better for the NFF to take the American’s feedback as a gift for improving their future administration.

Waldrum’s time as the Super Falcons’ coach will likely end after their journey in Australia and New Zealand. However, the NFF’s reputation as an employer and administrator of Nigerian football will have been significantly tarnished. The NFF should take Waldrum’s feedback as an opportunity to improve its future administration and address the longstanding issues plaguing the organisation.

What will the NFF do about this?

