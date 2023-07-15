Sporting Lagos returned from a goal down to stun established Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Akwa United 2-1 in an exhilarating duel to reach the final of the maiden Naija Super 8 tournament on Friday.

The battle of the wildcards was arguably the final before the final, as both teams went for the jugular, but it was the newly-promoted NPFL side that took the win.

Promise Keepers dominate the first half

The first 20 minutes saw an even encounter, with Uchenna Collins’ criminal miss from a Said Mubarak whipped-in delivery, the major highlight. He should have done better.

The following 20 minutes saw the trend continue as Mubarak and Sadeeq Rilwan were particularly wasteful for the Promise Keepers, who were ascending.

Nenrot Silas was the chief culprit for the Lagos team though they created few goal-scoring chances.

Persistence finally paid off for Coach Osho-led Akwa United team as the Sporting Lagos’ defence finally buckled under pressure by giving away a penalty. Cyril Olisema scored from the spot in the 42nd minute after the referee adjudged that the Sporting Lagos goalkeeper fouled a goal-bound Rilwan.

That was the only goal of the half and the difference between both sides at the interval.

Sport Lagos got stronger in the second half

Sporting Lagos made one change on the resumption of the second half, with Chisom Ngomere replacing Rivio Ayemwenre.

Less than 10 minutes later, Saturday Okon restored parity with a fantastic finish for Sporting Lagos.

Fuelled by the goal, the game took on a different dimension from there on, and fifteen minutes later, in the 70th minute, Sporting Lagos took the lead thanks to Jonathan Alukwu’s header off a cross from Chisom Ngomere.

That goal sent the team and their boisterous fans into wild jubilation. One cap Super Eagles forward Junior Lokosa, made his debut for the Lagos side but failed to get on the score sheet.

The Promise Keepers did their best to keep their promise to their teeming fans when leaving home by getting a leveller, but it was never to be, as the NPFL newcomers held on for a famous win.

The stunning 2-1 comeback win saw Sporting Lagos make it to the final to face Remo Stars in the final of the maiden Naija Super 8 tournament on Sunday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos

