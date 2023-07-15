The Super Falcons, Nigeria’s national women’s football team, ramped up their preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with an emphatic 8-1 win in a friendly match in Australia.

The Coach Waldrum-tutored side early Saturday romped to an 8-1 victory over Australian club, Lions FC in a friendly played in Gold Coast.

Asisat Oshoala scored twice, while Ifeoma Onumonu, Toni Payne, Rasheedat Ajibade, Halimatu Ayinde, Uchenna Kanu, and Gift Monday each scored once to boost the team’s confidence ahead of their first game against Canada on 21 July.

Getting better with every training

Payne, one of the goal scorers, revealed her excitement at how the Super Falcons are getting better and improving with every game and training session

“As a team, we played well. Our objective is to improve our system in every game and every training and we did that today. Step by step, we are improving, and we are getting prepared for our first game against Canada.”

🗣️Our forward Toni Payne, who was among the scorers, reacts to our Saturday's comprehensive 8-1 friendly triumph over Australian side, Lions FC in Gold Coast 🇳🇿#SoarSuperFalcons #FIFAWWC #TeamNigeria pic.twitter.com/9mfaXhPnCs — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) July 15, 2023

The Super Falcons are in a tricky group where they will slug it out against Olympic Games champions, Canada, co-host nation Australia, and the Republic of Ireland in that order in the first FIFA Women’s World Cup finals to have 32 countries.

No more tension

Though there has been some disturbing news around the Super Falcons’ camp in recent weeks, the team is about to wrap up their 15-day training camp in Australia before heading to the World Cup.

The war of words between Coach Randy Waldrum and the NFF has given way, and there appears to be a more peaceful atmosphere to help the ladies focus on the task ahead.

Coach Waldrum has consistently expressed optimism that Nigeria will get beyond the group stage at the World Cup, at the very least.

Many believe getting it right from the first game against Canada will prove crucial to a successful campaign for Nigeria at the 2023 Women’s Mundial.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

