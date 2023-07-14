Remo Stars are through to the final of the new Naija Super 8 tournament after they recorded a 2-1 win over Lobi Stars in their semi-final duel at the Mobolaji Sports Complex, Onikan, on Friday.

The Ikenne-based club, who were almost out of the tournament but were handed a lifeline following Sporting Lagos’ win over Katsina United in the last game, have risen to the occasion and are now in contention for the prestigious trophy.

First semi-final

The first semifinal of the Naija Super 8 kicked off with aplomb and style. The first 15 minutes saw both teams play cautiously, as none wanted to concede first or early.

Remo Stars’ Academy product Seun Ogunribide saw his effort go over the bar in the 15-minute, and that jolted the Shoe Get size team (Lobi Stars) to action as they hit the Sky Blue stars on a counter almost immediately, with Joseph Atule’s sublime effort tipped over the bar by Kayode Bankole in goal for the men from Ikenne.

Remo Stars upped the pressure right after that, as Isaac James headed over an open net from an inswinger but made amends with a lovely cutback in the 24th minute which found Dela Akorli at the far post for a tap-in, sending the away fans from Ikenne, into a frenzy in the stands.

It was a maiden goal for the debutant, who looked like a fish out of the water before the goal, as he ran to the pitch side to appreciate the man who gave him a chance.

Crucial saves

A 40th-minute double saves by Bankole in goal, first from Lobi Stars skipper Agbaji Tony, and a second effort from Atule was the only reason the men from up north were not back in it.

In the last five minutes plus extra of the half, the impressive no 1, one for the coach Ogunmodede-led side, was also on hand to pull a stunning save in the 45+4 minutes, turning an impressive curler from Lobi Stars midfield dynamo, Liman Ahmadu, round the upright.

Bankole’s crucial saves, the most recent from Ahmadu Liman’s goal-bound hit, ensure Remo Stars kept their 1-0 lead intact at halftime.

Second half

The Nigeria Professional Football League runner-up, Remo Stars, charged out of the blocks in the second half and duly got a reward just two minutes in.

Extremely effective and efficient wing-back Sadiq Ismail sent a sublime effort via a set piece into the box, and it was gleefully converted by Junior Nduka.

Lobi Applies Pressure

Coach Bala Mohammed-tutored side was stunned into action by the early second-half goal conceded, getting more of the ball and inroads into the Remo Stars area for the next 15 minutes played.

The pressure paid off handsomely in the 61st minute as Nwaeze was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box, as the referee pointed to the spot.

Atule, arguably the pride of Benue’s best player on the pitch, stepped up and duly converted in style, sending Bankole the wrong way to put his side back in contention.

It was his third goal of the tournament, cementing his status as the highest goal scorer of the Naija Super 8 tournament so far.

Finally finding their shoe sizes, the Shoe Get Size team went all out for the leveller as the dynamic no 28, Ahmadu shot wide again in the 78 minute.

The substitution board went up in the 81st minute as goalscorer Atule was chopped off for a more traditional striker, Imenger Barnnabas Junior, son of ex-international Barnnabas Imenger, but it was to no avail.

Despite adding eight minutes extra after the 90 and the pride of Benue’s best efforts, they couldn’t get the ever-elusive leveller.

The two goals by debutant Dela Akorli and captain fantastic Nduka Junior were enough to propel the Sky Blue Stars to the final and render Atule’s penalty goal for Lobi Stars a mere consolation.

From nearing the exit door to booking a place in the final… The Ikenne boys have risen and are shooting for the stars!

The sky blue stars are set to battle the winner between Sporting Lagos and Akwa United later today for the crown in Sunday’s final.

