The Evans Ogenyi-led technical crew at Kano Pillars has been dissolved.

The decision was officially announced in a statement issued by the club’s spokesperson, Rilwanu Idris Malikawa, on Friday.

Mr Malikawa explained the move comes from the expiration of the technical crew’s contractual agreement with the club after the 2023 Nigeria National League season.

He clarified that the contractual agreement with the technical crew was valid for a single season, which ended with the culmination of the 2023 Nigeria National League’s Super 8 in Asaba, Delta State.

Sai masu gida, as Pillars are fondly called, finished in second position among the competing clubs and secured promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League just one year after they were relegated.

Additionally, the statement advised players whose contracts with the club had ended to refrain from returning to the club’s training camp until they receive a call.

This directive indicates that the club management may consider potential changes to the playing squad for the upcoming season.

Mr Malikawa emphasised that any member of the outgoing technical crew interested in continuing their association with the club should submit their application to the Secretariat.

He also announced a slight adjustment in the scheduled date for the club’s training resumption.

The original Monday, 17 July, has been postponed to the following week, with training now set to commence on Sunday, 23 July.

This alteration provides additional time for the club to finalise the selection of the new technical crew and potentially make any necessary adjustments to the player roster.

The spokesperson expressed the club management’s gratitude to the outgoing technical crew and players for their valuable contributions in elevating the club during the recently concluded football season.

The statement also extended well wishes to the technical crew and players in their future endeavours, expressing hopes for their continued success.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

