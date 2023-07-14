FIFA president Gianni Infantino has confirmed an October 20 kickoff date for the new eight-club African Football League.

He made the announcement at the General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Abidjan on Thursday.

The scaling down from the original proposal of 24 clubs was because CAF announced a 15.7 million dollar loss for the 2022/2023 financial year.

“It will have eight great teams, which will be followed in the future with a bigger version,” Infantino told delegates.

“We have to invest in African club football as well as national team football.

“It is our responsibility, duty, and task, and with the work and contribution of all of us as a team, we will succeed.”

CAF has not confirmed the participating teams for the competition, whose format is not well known yet and is set to begin in about three months.

But it is understood that the eight clubs may include South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who are owned by the family of CAF president Patrice Motsepe, and Petro Atletico from Angola.

The rest are the Democratic Republic of Congo’s TP Mazembe, Al Ahly from Egypt, Horoya from Guinea, Wydad Casablanca from Morocco, Tanzania’s Simba, and Esperance from Tunisia.

The competition will run concurrently with the CAF Champions League for domestic league winners across the continent and is not a replacement.

Details around broadcasters, sponsors, and logistics remain under wraps for now.

Motsepe has spoken at length in recent years about the need to improve the African football “product” to make it more appealing to a global audience. The new league will be key to that.

“We have recognised for many years that African football players have been among the best in the world, but we have to improve the appeal of African football, its commercial viability, and its capacity to sustain itself,” Motsepe told delegates.

Meanwhile, CAF also confirmed a loss for the previous financial year.

But that is off the back of a 17 per cent improvement in revenues to 125.2 million dollars, which is anticipated to grow further in the 2023/2024 financial cycle.

The deficit was not unexpected after CAF settled out of court for an undisclosed figure with commercial agency Lagardere last November.

This was after it cancelled a 10-year, one-billion-dollar television and marketing rights deal in 2019.

“CAF had to take some difficult decisions on the long-standing dispute with some of our partners by settling matters out of court,” CAF said in a statement on Thursday.

“This, plus other accounting standards provisions recommended by CAF auditors, were fully provided for in the financials.”

Reuters/NAN

