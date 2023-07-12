Former Super Eagles defender Michael Emenalo is reportedly being considered for the Director of Football post in the recently cash-flush Saudi Professional League (SPL).

This development, exclusively reported by the Athletic on Wednesday, signals the SPL’s ambition, not only to attract top-tier players and managers but also to secure leading off-field personnel.

For many, Emenalo’s wealth of experience should bolster well on the Saudi League, which is gradually luring some top stars to the oil-rich country.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, and many more have been contracted by Saudi League teams for the coming season, having quit mainstream Europe for a fresh experience in the Middle East.

Emenalo has forged a reputation for recruiting the best talent, both on and off the pitch. His experience and successes at Chelsea, where he held a similar role from 2011 to 2017, make him an ideal candidate to steer the SPL’s football operations.

During his tenure at the West London club, Emenalo played a pivotal role in overseeing a triumphant period across the men’s, women’s, and academy teams. He was notably involved in some of Chelsea’s best transfer activities, bringing in influential players such as Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah, and N’Golo Kante, thus leaving an indelible mark on the club’s success.

After leaving Chelsea, Emenalo served as the sporting director for AS Monaco for two years before transitioning into consultancy roles.

Widely regarded as one of the best in his field, his expertise and vision will be invaluable in developing frameworks and implementing strategies that align with the standards set by the world’s most prominent football leagues.

Aside from his off-the-field accomplishments, it should be noted Emenalo boasts a decorated playing career as well.

As a member of the Super Eagles squad, he played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s journey to the round of 16 at the USA 94 World Cup, a testament to his footballing prowess and experience at the highest level.

