Another unfortunate plight of a Nigerian football player, has been brought to the fore again.

This time, it is a former lawmaker Shehu Sani who visited the 32-year-old Daniel Joshua to give him some form of hope as his situation appears hopeless.

Joshua, who was part of the all-conquering Golden Eaglets team that won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2007, had his career cut short after he was involved in a ghastly motor accident on his way to the national team camp of the u-20 team.

Though there has been some form of intervention in the past from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the Kaduna and Niger State Governments, Joshua has not been able to get back on track since the unfortunate incident.

Adding his voice for more help for the once-promising star, Mr Sanni appealed to the new government in power and the NFF to look in the direction of Joshua to offer help to the bedridden young man.

The former lawmaker wrote: “Yesterday, I paid a courtesy visit to Daniel Joshua, Ex-Nigerian International, who played for the Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles. He has been Bedridden for 15 years in Kaduna after he sustained a spinal cord injury as a result of the car crash that happened when he was driving to the Minna Eagles camp, on the invitation of the @thenff.

“Niger State Government, under the Leadership of Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, graciously paid for his treatment to a certain point and then stopped. The NFF just gave him 500k and abandoned him to his fate.

“The man who suspended signing millions of euros contract with Atletico Madrid to come and play for his country has been neglected by the sporting authorities of his country.

“The MON National honours award holder scored a major goal in the Korea 2007 World Cup victory.

Yesterday, I paid a courtesy visit to Daniel Joshua,Ex Nigerian International who played for the Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles.He has been Bedridden for 15 years in Kaduna,after he sustained a spinal cord injury as a result of the car crash that happened when he was driving to… pic.twitter.com/yoeT4bL34Y — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) July 11, 2023

“Our Government demands patriotism from our Sportsmen and Women and abandons them in their moments of need.

“This new Government and the new leadership of the @thenff should come to his aid and others in similar situations.”

The plea made by Senator Sani drew mixed reactions as some even questioned the lawmaker on what sort of policies he helped put in place while he was a member of the chambers.

“But you were a Senator. How many bills did you initiate to affect their welfare after service to the country? Isn’t it funny how we tend to see things clearly, only after being in the corridors of power? I sympathise with his situation and wish him a speedier recovery journey.” A Twitter user @Bonaotsu wrote.

For others, they sought more interventions for Joshua as they noted his career never got off before it was truncated while trying to honour a national assignment.

“That’s how our sportsmen and women are suffering in this part of the world. These men and women will go out there to win laurels for Nigeria, but at their darkest hour, they will be abandoned. Nigeria should learn how to honour their own. Too bad, @anuforo wrote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

